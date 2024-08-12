If the Browns want to build a new domed stadium on the outskirts of Cleveland, the team is first going to have to convince the city and the county that the idea actually makes sense.

Less than a week ago, the Browns unveiled plans for a new $2.4 billion domed stadium that would be built in Brook Park, which sits about 15 miles away from downtown Cleveland. However, the problem for the Browns is that they currently don't have the backing of the city of Cleveland or Cuyahoga County. Both entities are calling for a renovation of the current stadium, which is a project that would cost roughly $1.2 billion, according to the Associated Press.

The Browns have played in their current stadium since returning to the NFL in 1999.

The city came out in favor of a renovation on Aug. 1, and now, the county followed that up by releasing a letter on Sunday. In the letter, the county made its feelings clear, that renovating the old stadium is the best option on the table.

"Today we are writing to affirm our united commitment to keep the Browns in Downtown Cleveland for generations to come," the letter states. "The proposal to build a new stadium in Brook Park does not make fiscal sense for Cuyahoga County residents and taxpayers. Moreover, any proposal that would create an unacceptable risk to the County's general fund cannot be considered. We believe it is our responsibility and in the best interests of our community to prioritize reinvestment in existing public assets."

After reading the letter, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam responded just a few hours later with a statement of their own. The Haslams simply asked the city and county to keep an open mind about how to move forward with a possible stadium project.

"It would be short-sighted for Northeast Ohio to rule out any options at this point for a long-term decision of this magnitude," the letter said.

The Haslams didn't rule out the possibility of agreeing to a renovation of the Browns' current stadium, but they did point out that they would like to get a few more details on the city's proposal, which would include $461 million in public money (The Browns proposal for a dome would be a 50-50 public-private split).

"We look forward to the City of Cleveland's responses to our detailed questions regarding their proposal from last week and we remain committed to collaborating and communicating with all parties involved," the Haslams wrote. "Working together and keeping an open mind while thoroughly vetting this project is critical to achieving the goal of finding and executing the best long-term, sustainable stadium solution for this region."

The Haslams also mentioned that the only reason the current stadium needs $1 billion in renovations right now is because that project was rushed and they don't want to see the same thing happen this time around.

"The process of renovating or building a new stadium is incredibly complex," the Browns owners said. "We have been reminded many times that the issues with the current stadium resulted from a rushed process that was not thorough and don't want that repeated."

Not only do the Browns want to build a dome, but they've already released a preview of what the new venue in Brook Park might look like.

The upside of a dome is that it would likely allow Cleveland to start hosting some major events, including a possible Super Bowl or a Final Four. No matter what happens, the three parties involved will likely want to get things figured out soon since the Browns' lease at their current stadium expires after the 2028 season.