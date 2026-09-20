Caleb Williams left the Chicago Bears' 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 after he suffered a non-contact injury. The team ruled him out with a hamstring issue, which occurred on a rollout as Williams attempted to keep a play alive deep in Minnesota territory.

While in search of a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, Williams pulled up during a run to the left of the pocket and fell to the ground. He held one of his legs and let out an audible yell before trainers assisted him off the field.

Chicago's medical staff briefly attended to Williams in the sideline medical tent and promptly carted him into the locker room for further evaluation.

Coach Ben Johnson said after the game that the team does not yet know the severity of Williams' injury but will have more information on Monday. He noted that Williams is in "good spirits" despite the ailment and the loss.

"I'm actually happy it's nothing with the knee," Johnson said. "That was my first inclination. But a hamstring could be pretty damaging, as well. So we'll see how bad it is tomorrow and we'll go from there. But it's quick; you gotta turn the page, particularly when you're right there. We needed points desperately at that point. Shame."

Soggy field conditions could have contributed to the non-contact nature of the injury. Consistent rain in Chicago turned the NFC East showdown into a defensive battle and undoubtedly made for a slippery playing surface.

Tyson Bagent entered the game for the Bears, who trailed 6-3 at the time of Williams' injury. A promising drive stalled in the red zone when Williams departed from action, and the Bears settled for a field goal attempt. The Vikings blocked that potential game-tying kick.

Chicago's uncharacteristic offensive struggles against Minnesota came as Williams slogged through an inefficient afternoon. The star signal-caller completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards before he left the contest, and he tossed one interception and took three sacks. Williams' escapability contributed to his injury, but before the fateful play, it also helped him accumulate 42 rushing yards on five carries.