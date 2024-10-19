The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl LVIII rematch on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is 3-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Kansas City is 5-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. Both teams have had over a week to prepare for this matchup. The Chiefs, who had a bye in Week 6, beat the New Orleans Saints 26-13 in their last outing. The Niners beat the Seattle Seahawks 36-24 on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

49ers vs. Chiefs spread: 49ers -1.5

49ers vs. Chiefs over/under: 47 points

49ers vs. Chiefs money line: 49ers -124, Chiefs: +104

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are now riding an 11-game winning streak dating back to last season after beating the Saints 26-13 last time out. Kareem Hunt has helped solidify the backfield in the absence of Isiah Pacheco (fibula). Hunt rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in the win over New Orleans, while Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards.

The Chiefs were moving up and down the field and finished the game with 460 total yards. That's the most total yards they've posted since October of last year. Kansas City continues to be one of the best teams for bettors to back against the spread, going 17-8-1 ATS since the start of last year, the second-best mark in the league, behind only the Lions. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

Meanwhile, the Niners walked away with a 36-24 win over the Seahawks last Thursday to help bounce back from a 24-23 upset loss to the Cardinals the prior week. Brock Purdy was sharp leading his team to the win, throwing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. George Kittle was another key player, picking up 58 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Niners got some good injury news on Friday as running back Jordan Mason (shoulder) and receiver Deebo Samuel (wrist) did not receive injury designations. The Chiefs, meanwhile, continue to be without the playmaking trio of Pacheco, Rashee Rice (knee) and Hollywood Brown (shoulder). See which team to pick here.

