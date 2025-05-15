The NFL released its 2025 regular-season schedule on Wednesday night, and it's become a football holiday of sorts. Not only is this the day where fans make their travel arrangements and predictions for their favorite franchises, but it's also where social media teams flex their muscles with creative videos.

The Los Angeles Chargers famously post some of the most humorous videos which include numerous Easter eggs year after year, and it's something now many teams are doing. Take the Indianapolis Colts for example, who, like the Chargers, created their schedule release video in "Minecraft" fashion. However, the Colts ended up deleting their creative video. Why? The team provided two reasons.

In a statement via Pro Football Talk, the Colts explained that they deleted their schedule release video due to a Microsoft licensing issue, and what they described as an "insensitive" joke directed at Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who they face in Week 1 of the upcoming season.

"We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek."

The Colts put a swimming dolphin in a No. 10 Tyreek Hill jersey. Then, they had that dolphin being pulled over or detained by the Coast Guard.

What the Colts are likely referring to here is what happened back in September, on the first NFL Sunday of the season. As Hill drove to Hard Rock Stadium, he was pulled over, yanked out of his car and detained by police. However, he was soon after released and played in that Week 1 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill was eventually issued two traffic citations that were later dismissed, and one of the officers involved in the situation was placed on administrative leave.

The problem is that Hill has famously had multiple run-ins with the law. He's had multiple domestic disputes -- the most recent one taking place just last month, when police in Florida were summoned by Hill's mother-in-law. The woman, Alesia Vaccaro, stated that Hill was "very aggressive and impulsive," and that she feared for her daughter. No charges were filed.

2025 NFL schedule: Winners, losers as Commanders earn limelight, Cowboys face harrowing late-season gauntlet Tyler Sullivan

As far as the licensing issue, Yahoo! Sports pointed out the Chargers began their Minecraft video with a statement saying they asked permission from Microsoft Corporation to create this video. The Colts did not.

After Indy was forced to pivot, the social media team did post another "schedule release" video.

However, this one probably won't win any awards.