Colts remove Andrew Luck from PUP list, making him eligible to play in Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts haven't been willing to offer very much information about the health of Andrew Luck lately, but we did learn one thing: He'll definitely be on the active roster when the 2017 season begins after being removed from the PUP list on Saturday.

Although that's not much information, it is good news for Colts fans. When the Colts kicked off training camp back in July, the team placed Luck on the physically unable to perform list. If Luck had remained on that list going into the regular season, he would've had to sit out the Colts' first six games of the year due to NFL rules.

However, those rules no longer apply because Luck was removed from the PUP list on Saturday. Basically, this move likely means that the Colts are expecting to have Luck back before Week 7, although we still don't know when exactly he might return during those first six weeks.

Luck still hasn't practice since undergoing shoulder surgery in January, and no one in the Colts organization sounds sure about when he might return.

During an interview on Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay didn't sound too optimistic that Luck would be on the field for his team's opener against the Rams in Los Angeles.

"I would say, again, the odds are most likely he probably won't open up against the Rams," Irsay said. "But let me be clear about it -- in our minds, it's something that we haven't ruled out. We're going to see where he's at."

The thing about Irsay's comments is that no one seems to know where Luck is at, or at least the Colts don't want to tell anyone. During an interview on Monday, coach Chuck Pagano said that he hasn't even seen Luck throw a pass since training camp started, which sounds preposterous.

No," Pagano told The Indianapolis Star when asked if he's seen Luck throw a pass. "Most of the time he's in the training room, we're in meetings, doing such. I kind of stay in my lane."

When you hear the comments made by both Pagano and Irsay, it starts to sound like Luck could miss the first couple of weeks of the regular season, which is likely why the Colts decided to trade for Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday.

As for Luck, he was just as vague as Pagano and Irsay when asked about his possible return.

"I will be better than I was coming into this," Luck said, via the team's official website. "I'll be better coming out of it. I know that. I don't know what day it's going to be. I don't know what week. I don't know when it's going to be, but I definitely will be."

Luck might not know when he's going to return, but we can now safely assume that his return will come at some point between Week 1 and Week 6 since the Colts took him off the PUP list.