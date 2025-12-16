Through 15 weeks, there have only been two playoff spots clinched around that NFL, but that number could be going way up this weekend and that's because there are nine different teams that could clinch a playoff spot in Week 16.

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams both punched their ticket to the playoffs on Sunday and as of right now, those are the only two teams who have clinched a spot. The Broncos actually have a path to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC this week, but there's only one scenario where that could happen in Week 16:

DEN win + LAC loss or tie + NE loss + BUF loss or tie

The Broncos are playing the Jaguars while the Chargers will be facing the Cowboys in Dallas. As for the Patriots, they'll be traveling to Baltimore for a Sunday night game and the Bills will be facing the Browns in Cleveland. Even if those four things don't go Denver's way, the Broncos can still clinch the AFC West title in Week 16 if one of the two following scenarios happens:

DEN win + LAC loss or tie OR DEN tie + LAC loss

If the Broncos clinch the AFC West, it would mark their first division title since 2015, which was a big year for the organization, because that's the last time it won the Super Bowl.

Now, let's take a look at the nine teams that could clinch a spot in Week 16.

Buffalo Bills (10-4)

The Bills have been to the playoffs for six straight years and they can make it seven if one of the following scenarios happens this weekend:

BUF win + IND loss or tie OR BUF win + HOU loss or tie OR BUF tie + IND loss OR BUF tie + HOU loss

Either the Colts or Texans will have a say in whether the Bills get in this week. The Texans are hosting the Raiders on Sunday while the Colts will be playing on Monday against the 49ers.

New England Patriots (11-3)

The Patriots can't clinch the AFC East this week, but they can clinch a playoff berth and for that to happen, all they have to do is beat the Ravens on Sunday night.

NE win or tie OR IND loss or tie OR HOU loss or tie

If the Patriots lose to the Ravens and the Texans beat the Raiders, New England will still be able to clinch a spot if the 49ers beat the Colts on Monday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)

The Jaguars are traveling to Denver this week and there's a chance that they could clinch a playoff spot for the second time over the past seven years. Let's take a look at their playoff scenarios:

JAX win + IND loss or tie OR JAX win + HOU loss or tie OR JAX tie + IND loss OR JAX tie + IND tie + HOU loss

Since a tie probably isn't going to happen, the Jags' best bet is a win over the Broncos combined with a Colts loss to the 49ers.

Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

The Chargers are another team that can get in with a win combined with a Colts loss to San Francisco. Let's check out all of the Chargers playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16.

LAC win + IND loss or tie OR LAC win + HOU loss or tie OR LAC tie + IND loss OR LAC tie + IND tie + HOU loss

To even have a shot to clinch a spot, the Chargers will have to beat the Cowboys on the road this week.

Now let's move on to the NFC, where there are five teams that could clinch.

It's been 21 years since a team won the NFC East in back-to-back seasons, but that drought can end this week if the Eagles beat the Commanders on Saturday. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title along with a playoff spot if any of these three scenarios happens:

PHI win OR DAL loss OR PHI tie + DAL tie

If the Eagles win on Saturday, that would eliminate the Cowboys from playoff contention.

If the Bears can beat the Packers on Saturday, they'll have a shot to clinch a spot this weekend, but they'll need some help from a bitter enemy: Aaron Rodgers.

CHI win + DET loss or tie OR CHI tie + DET loss

If the Bears to do pull off the win against Green Bay, that means they'll be rooting for Rodgers on Sunday since his Steelers will be facing the Lions.

Green Bay Packers (9-4-1)

If the Packers beat the Bears on Saturday, then they'll be cheering for Rodgers to beat the Lions since a Pittsburgh win would send Green Bay to the playoffs.

GB win + DET loss or tie OR GB tie + DET loss

The only way the Bears and Packers can BOTH clinch a spot this week is if they tie and the Lions lose.

San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

The 49ers have quietly put together a strong season and they can clinch a playoff spot by winning on Monday against the Colts.

SF win OR DET loss OR SF tie + DET tie

Of course, the 49ers could clinch before Monday night if the Lions lose to the Steelers.

The Seahawks have a showdown with the Rams on Thursday night and if they win, they'll be headed to the playoffs for just the second time over the past five seasons. Here are the two scenarios that would get Seattle into the postseason this week.

SEA win or tie OR DET loss or tie

There's a good chance that the NFC West could send three teams to the playoffs this year. If the Lions lose to the Steelers on Sunday, the 49ers and Seahawks will both be in.

Let's take a look at who's in and who's out so far:

1. *Rams (11-3) -- NFC West leader

2. Bears (10-4) -- NFC North leader

3. Eagles (9-5) -- NFC East leader

4. Buccaneers (7-7) -- NFC South leader

5. Seahawks (11-3)

6. 49ers (10-4)

7. Packers (9-4-1)

NFC playoff spots clinched: Rams

Rams NFC teams eliminated: Vikings, Falcons, Saints, Commanders, Cardinals, Giants

Now, let's check out the AFC:

1. *Broncos (12-2) -- AFC West leader

2. Patriots (11-3) -- AFC East leader

3. Jaguars (10-4) -- AFC South leader

4. Steelers (7-6) -- AFC North leader

5. Chargers (10-4)

6. Bills (10-4)

7. Texans (9-5)

AFC playoff spots clinched: Broncos

Broncos AFC teams eliminated: Chiefs, Dolphins, Bengals, Jets, Browns, Raiders, Titans

The only team that can be eliminated from playoff contention this week is the Cowboys. If the Eagles win on Saturday, then Dallas is out. If the Eagles lose, then the Cowboys would also be knocked out with a loss to the Chargers on Sunday.