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Commanders vs. Eagles live updates: Two struggling NFC East squads face off on 'SNF'

Keep up with all the biggest developments from 'Sunday Night Football'

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In the Week 8 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Washington Commanders play host to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington enters this game fresh off taking its bye. The Commanders are just 1-4-1 on the season, and have not won since Marcus Mariota led them to a surprising Week 3 victory over the defending champion Seattle Seahawks back in Week 3. They recently lost defensive lineman Daron Payne to a season-ending injury, further clouding their outlook for the rest of the season.

The Eagles enter this one having lost five consecutive games since starting the season 2-0, and they remain incredibly banged up. Tanner McKee is starting under center in place of Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks remain out and Saquon Barkley is playing through multiple injuries. They seem to be spiraling quickly.

Will the Commanders return from their bye with a win, or will the Eagles stop their slide? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

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