Jayden Daniels will return as the Commanders' starting quarterback in Week 5 against the Chargers after missing two games with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday.

Daniels received medical clearance to practice fully starting Wednesday, his first full practice since suffering the injury late in a Week 2 "Thursday Night Football" 27-18 loss to the Packers. Though Daniels responded "I'm good" to a question about his health immediately after the game, an MRI revealed the full extent of the injury.

Marcus Mariota filled in admirably for Daniels, leading Washington to a 41-24 win over the Raiders in Week 3 and playing solidly in a 34-27 Week 4 loss to the Falcons. Mariota, who before this cameo had not started a game since Week 13, 2022, completed 31 of 48 passes (64.6%) for 363 yards, three touchdowns and one interception across the two games. He also ran eight times for 60 yards with one touchdown and one fumble lost. He is currently Pro Football Focus' highest-graded quarterback.

Still, Daniels' return should provide a significant boost for Washington. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was off to a bit of a slow start compared to the highs he reached last year, but he had still thrown for 433 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions through two weeks while adding 18 carries for 85 yards. Daniels did take seven sacks through those two games and was pressured on nearly 40% of his dropbacks.

Washington has been hit hard by injuries already this season. In addition to Daniels, Washington was without top wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) in Week 4. Running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad) were both lost for the season against Green Bay, and safety Will Harris and cornerback Jonathan Jones have since landed on IR as well, though there's a chance both return this season. Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who was getting more playing time in Wise's absence, tore his pectoral against the Falcons and will miss significant time, if not the rest of the season.