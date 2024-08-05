The Washington Commanders are putting their No. 2 overall pick on the field for the first time when they play their preseason opener as quarterback Jayden Daniels will see action Saturday against the New York Jets.

On Sunday, Washington head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Daniels will get some playing time next weekend.

"I think we've probably said it all along there's been a whole process," Quinn said, via ESPN. "It's not been a secret at all, but a process of how we're going to go get guys ready. So the games are important, to go and play and get ready -- not just with Jayden, but with everybody."

With training camp underway, rookies are adjusting to the NFL, but playing against an opponent gives us a better idea of how they will fare this season. In-game experience is crucial for first-year players, but it comes with the risk of injury.

How long Daniels will play is not known. The quarterback room also includes Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel and undrafted rookie Sam Hartman, so any of them could also get playing time.

Last year at LSU, Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 scores in 12 games. The duel-threat quarterback has yet to be named the team's starter, but Daniels' coaches and general manager Adam Peters have praised his progress.

Quinn said late last month that Daniels is "doing outstanding," but they don't plan to change their timeline or approach.

"When they're ready, the team knows, the coaches know," general manager Adam Peters said. "So, you don't want to fast track it. You don't want to slow it down. You just want to let it happen naturally."

On the other side of the field, the Jets' preseason quarterback situation is unknown. Head coach Robert Saleh said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, is unlikely to play during the preseason. Rodgers responded, saying that was "news to him."

The beginning of the NFL Draft was filled with teams taking quarterbacks, so there will be a lot of rookies making their debuts in the next few weeks. Other rookie quarterbacks looking for some playing time include New England Patriots' Drake Maye, Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota Vikings' J.J. McCarthy and Denver Broncos' Bo Nix.

The Chicago Bears kicked off the 2024 preseason last Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game, but opted to not play their No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.