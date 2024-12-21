Despite all the franchise has been through in recent years, and despite the low expectations that came with being the second-worst team in the National Football League a year ago, the Washington Commanders have secured their first winning season since 2015 and are on the verge of earning a playoff spot for the first time since 2020. Getting into the playoffs, however, will be no easy feat for Washington even at this point. Not when they're looking up in the NFC East at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since recovering from injuries that contributed to a 2-2 start, the Eagles have become a nigh unstoppable monolith and have won 10 games in a row, making them as dominant as they were on their way to a Super Bowl appearance two years ago and putting them in position to clinch the NFC East with one more victory. As they cling to divison hopes themselves, the Commanders will try to keep that from happening, and a win will put Washington in position to clinch a playoff spot -- pending a loss by the Atlanta Falcons and either the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks.

When these two teams met midway through this season, the Eagles reminded the upstart Commanders who has controlled the division over the past several years with a 26-18 statement win. Now, Washington is looking to not only avoid a season sweep at the hands of mighty Philadelphia, but also make a statement for now and the future of the division.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Eagles



When: Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland

Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Commanders vs. Eagles spread, odds

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 45.5 points.

Commanders vs. Eagles recent series history

Philadelphia has won seven out of its last 10 games against Washington, though the Commanders have had a way of being a thorn in the Eagles' side over the years. In November of 2022, for instance, Washington handed a previously undefeated Eagles team their first of what would only be three losses during that season on their way to Super Bowl LVII.