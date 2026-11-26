ARLINGTON, Texas --The Dallas Cowboys (5-6) are on the cusp of achieving something they haven't done in a year against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) on Thanksgiving Day: win back-to-back games.

After Dallas' 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans (1-9) on Sunday, Jerry Jones expressed hope that his team could make a playoff push. Just days earlier, Jones called his Cowboys "a bad team" in the wake of their 46-40 home loss against the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) in Week 10 and changing defensive play callers.

"It gives me hope that we can do some of the things that we wanted to do," Jones said postgame on Sunday. "We needed this kind of thing. Any team does. We needed to feel it and get a little wind under our wings, so to speak."

To keep the spark going, they'll have to defeat Eagles quarterback Joe Milton, an ex-Cowboys backup who was scooped up by Philadelphia off of Dallas' practice squad in the wake of Jalen Hurts going down with blood clots.

Will the Cowboys cook up consecutive high-flying performances on Thanksgiving, or will Milton and the Eagles spoil Dallas' NFC East division title dreams? Stay tuned to our live blog to find out, along with analysis, highlights, key plays, and more.

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