FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' margin for error the rest of the 2025 NFL season is essentially nonexistent with a 4-5-1 record through 11 weeks.

The SportsLine model gives Dallas just a 5% chance to reach the postseason, meaning the Cowboys have the wiggle room for likely just one more loss the rest of the year. Both Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott view Sunday's game against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) like it's a playoff game. It's a mindset they will carry the rest of the season.

"Technically, we could treat this as if we're in the playoffs, if you want to think of it that way. Win or go home. I feel like that's the situation that we're in," Lamb said Thursday. "And I feel like that's the right mindset that we got to have going into every game. As far as this little gauntlet, I'm excited for it. It should be fun. I feel like we're going to do just fine."

Prescott concurred.

"Yeah, just in the simple fact of the position that we've put ourself in, understanding for us to get into this postseason what we have to do right now, it's true we can control it, but it means we have to go win every game. I like that CeeDee said it, it's like a playoff game," Prescott said. "Whether Schotty saying it's 0-0, however you want to think about it, all of these are must win. But we've got to take them one at a time and right now it's Philly. Hell of an opponent, great division rival and no better place to start than right now to kick it off."

Meanwhile, the Eagles are still searching to find their stride offensively this season with two of their top playmakers struggling in comparison to their 2024 production. Running back Saquon Barkley, the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year who ran for over 2,000 yards a year ago, is averaging nearly 60 fewer rushing yards per game, 59.1 to be exact, between 2024 (125.3 rushing yards per game) and 2025 (66.2 rushing yards per game. Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown is averaging over 30 fewer receiving yards per game, 83.0 in 2024 versus 50.8 in 2025. Yet, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't view the Eagles' 16th-ranked scoring offense (23.4 points per game) as one in the midst of struggles.

"I just watched a few of the games. I think [quarterback] Jalen [Hurts] is an incredible player. He can beat you throwing and can beat you running. We have to do a great job of keeping him in the pocket. We learned that in the last game that he can extend plays. I think you could put their two receivers up there with DeVonta [Smith] and A.J. [Brown] against anybody in the league," Schottenheimer said. "They're very, very talented. At any moment, they could strike. They're explosive. Next, you have their runner who is arguably the best if not one of the best in the league in Saquon.... "Again, I think everybody finds their flow at different times. This is a tough, tough league. At the end of the day, I'm not looking at the film and saying these guys are struggling. I'm looking at this film and saying these guys are dangerous."

Can the Cowboys' new-look defense slow down Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' scrambling?

Despite Dallas' defense struggling for most of 2025, allowing the second-most points in the league (29.3 points per game allowed), the Cowboys now have a swagger to them on that side of the ball. That's thanks to the trade deadline acquisitions of All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and veteran linebacker Logan Wilson plus returns to health for explosive linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and third-round rookie cornerback Shavon Revel.

The Cowboys surrendered a season low in points (16) and tied their season high in sacks (5) in their 33-16 "Monday Night Football" win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Williams paced Dallas with 1.5 sacks while also producing a career-high five quarterback hits. That led fellow Dallas defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to say postgame that he "immediately" felt Williams' impact Monday night.

His impact will be needed once again in order to prevent the Eagles' from securing a season sweep in Week 12 to go along with a 24-20 Week 1 win in Philadelphia. The outcome on the 2025 season's opening was determined by Hurts playmaking on the ground. He totaled nine scrambles for 63 yards rushing: those nine scrambles are the second-most in a game of his career while the 63 yards on those aforementioned scrambles mark his fourth-most in a game off of scrambles. Both his 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and his 8-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter came off of Hurts' scrambling after escaping the pocket. His seven rushing first downs in Week 1 against the Cowboys stand as his 2025 season high, and almost all of them, five to be exact, came on third down.

Williams may have the inside track to keeping him in the pocket on Sunday given his strong familiarity with his former college teammate. He and Hurts arrived at the University of Alabama in the same recruiting class and were Crimson Tide teammates going head to head in practice for three years from 2016 to 2018 before Williams became the 2019 NFL Draft's third overall pick.

"I've played with him at Bama, probably one of the strongest quarterbacks in the NFL," Williams said on Wednesday. ... "The main thing is just rushing the passer man. Being efficient, rushing with togetherness and chemistry, especially in the defensive line room. Just being effective."

Prescott feels Williams, three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa making their presence felt up the middle is how a defense can disrupt any quarterback's rhythm. The football world will find out if Williams can dominate again in his first Cowboys home game.

"We always talk about protecting A and B gaps. As a quarterback, that's what you're going to feel a lot more and a lot quicker than those edge pieces. Those edge pieces, you feel like you can get up and get out, or escape over the top. When the pressure is coming right there in your lap, it's very, very tough to figure out how to get out of that and see downfield," Prescott said. "So when you have that effect, it works. That's probably the hardest, or best, way to affect the quarterback: through the middle."

Will the Cowboys' offensive line be able to keep Jalen Carter and Jaelan Phillips at bay?

One reason why Dallas' first meeting against Philadelphia was as close as it was is the absence of Eagles Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The Cowboys' offense started hot, scoring 20 points on their opening four possessions including touchdowns on the first two drives, after Philadelphia's top defensive player got himself thrown out of the game before Dallas snapped the football.

Carter was ejected after Prescott stepped in between him and 12th overall pick rookie right guard Tyler Booker because he responded to Prescott's involvement in his trash talk toward the rookie offensive lineman by spitting on Prescott.

"Huge impact. Obviously it starts right there with him in the middle. He's the main reason why they don't feel like they have to blitz, that they can get pressure with just four guys," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday. "Hell of a player. We were fortunate in the first game to obviously not go against him. But I know he'll be ready to go and fired up for this one. So, excited for it."

Philadelphia blitzes at the eighth-lowest rate in the NFL (22.5%), but they also have the eighth-highest quarterback pressure rate (39.7%) regardless entering Week 12. So exactly how does Carter's presence matter? The Eagles' defensive expected points added (EPA) per play with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter on the field this season is 0.16, and it is -0.16 with him off the field. That's the separation between the best and second-worst defense in the NFL, per CBS Sports Research. Only the Bengals and their -0.17 defensive EPA per play this season is lower than the Eagles' when Carter is off the field.

How will Prescott's interaction with Carter go on Sunday the second time around?

"Depends on what he says first, but probably something friendly," Prescott said. "Get on his good side."

Eagles with Jalen Carter on/off field this season, NFL ranks On Off Percentage of plays 70% 30% Defensive EPA/play 0.16 (1st) -0.16 (31st) Yards/play allowed 5.0 (T-7th) 5.8 (27th) Yards/rush allowed 4.1 (T-12th) 4.6 (T-22nd) Third Down conversion rate allowed 34.3% (3rd) 59.4% (Last) Sack rate 7.2% (T-12th) 2% (Last) QB pressure rate 40.9% (T-6th) 36.5% (16th) Passer Rating allowed 72.7 (T-1st) 91.3 (16th)

Booker, the player Carter was trying to mess with in his NFL debut before Prescott intervened, is now playing some of the best ball at his position in the NFL when run-blocking and opening up holes for the league's fifth-leading rusher, Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (809 yards rushing). Booker's 77.2 run-blocking grade is the seventh-best in the NFL among guards, per Pro Football Focus.

Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction

With the Eagles ruling out right tackle Lane Johnson with a foot injury, Dallas' three-headed monster at defensive tackle of Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa could have an even higher impact pushing the pile and impact Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. When Dallas is in their five-down front with all three on the field, Odighizuwa has played more on the edge and could benefit from facing a backup right tackle. Between the lack of Johnson and the way Prescott, Lamb and Pickens are humming on the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys upset the Eagles in a nail biter with a Brandon Aubrey field goal providing the difference.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Eagles 24 | Cowboys +3.5