Tyreek Hill doesn't need to be told how good Jalen Ramsey is. The Dolphins' wideout was on the receiving end of a big hit delivered by Ramsey during the 2023 Pro Bowl, which happened to be a flag football game. Hill reminded Ramsey of the hit shortly after Miami agreed to acquire the talented Pro Bowl cornerback in a trade with the Rams, sending L.A. a 2023 third-round pick along with tight end Hunter Long.

Here's a look at the hit Hill was referring to.

Like Ramsey, Hill was brought to Miami via an offseason trade. During his first year with the Dolphins, Hill received his fourth career All-Pro nod after catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hill's play helped the Dolphins capture their first playoff berth since 2016.

Miami is hoping that Ramsey can provide a similar spark on the defensive side of the ball. A four-time All-Pro himself, Ramsey helped the Rams win the 2021 Super Bowl two years after arriving in Los Angeles in a trade. Before joining the Rams, Ramsey played an integral role in the Jaguars' surprising AFC title game run in 2017.

Ramsey will join a Dolphins defense that also features cornerback Xavien Howard, linebackers Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and safety Jevon Holland. Miami was fourth in the NFL in run defense last year but was just 26th in the league against the pass.