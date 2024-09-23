New York Giants sixth overall pick wide receiver Malik Nabers has more than lived up to his lofty draft spot through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

After hauling in eight catches for 78 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the Giants' 21-15 win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, Nabers became the youngest wide receiver in NFL history with two receiving touchdowns in a game. His three receiving touchdowns this season are tied for the most in Giants player's first three career games since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger along with Odell Beckham Jr. (2014) and Bobby Johnson (1984).

Naturally, the NFL world is taking notice. Whether Giants like it or not, the former hub of their offense -- now-Eagles running back Saquon Barkley -- went out of his way to praise Nabers after his big day.

The opportunity will keep coming for the rookie to produce big numbers. He leads the NFL with 37 targets this season as does his team target percentage of 37.8%. Nabers' targets total is the second-most in a player's first three games in the 21st Century, trailing only Puka Nacua's 42 through his first three games last season. He will have a chance to boost his totals against a struggling Dallas Cowboys defense on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4. Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence described the Cowboys defense as playing "little league football" after their 28-25 Week 3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.