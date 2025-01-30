The Buffalo Bills were unable to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, as Patrick Mahomes and Co. emerged victorious, 32-29. Buffalo entered the fourth quarter with a one-point lead, but Kansas City outscored the Bills, 11-7, in the final stanza to secure a spot in Super Bowl LIX.

Football fans lamented the amount of controversial calls in this game that may have favored the Chiefs, with social media accounts even posting threads of perceived bad calls. The most questionable call came early in the fourth quarter, when it appeared Josh Allen picked up a first down via quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1, but the officials eventually ruled he was short.

Do the Bills feel like they got jobbed by the refs, like the Houston Texans did in the divisional round? Running back James Cook doesn't want to hear that excuse for Buffalo's loss.

"At the end of the day, as a man, you gotta come in there and ready to go. F--- that ref shit," Cook said on 'Kickin It With Dee.' "You gotta come in that b---- ready to go, ready to play. Don't give a ref nothing to call."

It's honorable that Cook isn't quick to blame the refs for the Bills' postseason loss. Or maybe he saw all of the fines that Texans players racked up following their divisional-round loss. Championship Sunday was certainly a gut punch for the Bills, who put together an incredible 2024 season -- headlined by Allen's MVP-level play. The Bills now have the most regular-season wins (61) in a five-year span without a Super Bowl appearance.