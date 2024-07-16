One of the biggest moves this offseason saw the New York Giants bring in star pass-rusher Brian Burns via trade from the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers placed the franchise tag on Burns prior to the move, then sent him to New York in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 39 overall, from which Carolina traded up to select Xavier Legette), a fifth-round pick in 2025, and a swap of fifth-rounders this year (No. 144 to Carolina and No. 166 to New York).

As it turns out, the Panthers wanted just a bit more than that. In fact, Panthers general manager Dan Morgan and Giants general manager Joe Schoen ended up haggling over a seventh-round pick -- a demand on which the Panthers eventually relented, as we'll all be able to see on this week's edition of "Hard Knocks."

"Why do we need to add on a seventh, Dan? You and I are going to be doing this a long time, hopefully. And we got to have allies. I don't want to throw in a seventh," Schoen said. "Like, I need players, too. We're picking six; you guys would be picking one. Let's just do what we said on the last one. That works out. We met you in the middle with some of your demands."

Here's the full video, courtesy of the NFL:

The Giants ended up getting their man, the Panthers ended up getting their picks, and Burns ended up getting a huge contract. It seems like everyone turned out happy from this situation.