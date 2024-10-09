The New York Giants' NFL-leading pass rush suffered a surprising blow on Wednesday as 23-year-old edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux underwent surgery to fix a fractured scaphoid bone in his wrist, per NFL Media. Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Thibodeaux will be "week to week."

The fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft's two sacks were tied for the third-most on the Giants this season while his 16 quarterback pressures stood alone as the third-most on the team, trailing only All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (23) and Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns (17). The G-Men lead the NFL in sacks (22.0), sacks rate (12.3%) and rank ninth (36.8%) in quarterback pressure rate.

Losing Thibodeaux comes at an inopportune time as the Giants are readying to face the NFL's passing touchdowns leader Joe Burrow (12) and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. With Thibodeaux sidelined, Burrow will have more time to attempt deep shots to Ja'Marr Chase, who leads the league with 12 catches of 50-plus yards since entering the NFL as the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.