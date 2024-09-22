The Cleveland Browns (1-1) will try to make amends for a rough home opener when they host the New York Giants (0-2) on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland lost to Dallas in a 33-17 final two weeks ago, but the Browns bounced back with an 18-13 road win at Jacksonville last week. New York is going on the road for the second week in a row following a 21-18 loss at Washington last week. The Giants are one of nine winless teams entering Week 3 after allowing the Commanders to win on seven made field goals.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Giants odds, while the over/under is 38.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Giants vs. Browns picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Browns vs. Giants spread: Browns -6.5

Browns vs. Giants over/under: 38.5 points

Browns vs. Giants money line: Browns -297, Giants +238

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland was able to quickly get back on track against Jacksonville last week, as quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 22 of 34 passes for 186 yards and scored on a 1-yard run. The Browns were able to overcome 13 penalties and a rough showing from wide receiver Amari Cooper, so they have plenty of room to improve this week. They have covered the spread in six of their last seven home games as one of the best home teams in the league last year.

New York lost three of its final four games last season before dropping its first two games this year, and it is 1-8 in its last nine road games. The Giants have failed to cover the spread in six straight games in September, making a habit out of struggling early in the season.

Why the Giants can cover

New York put together a much more competitive effort in Week 2, even though it was a road game against a team with an exciting rookie quarterback. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 16 of 28 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, with rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers accounting for 10 catches and 127 yards. Nabers appears poised to become an elite NFL wide receiver, which is exactly what New York's offense needs.

Running back Devin Singletary is coming off a solid performance as well, rushing 16 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland gave up 33 points to Dallas in its opener and allowed the Jaguars to go over 300 yards last week, so that unit has not met expectations thus far. The Giants have covered the spread in six of their last nine games dating back to last season, and they are a large underdog against a struggling quarterback.

How to make Browns vs. Giants picks

The model has simulated Giants vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Cleveland vs. New York on Sunday?