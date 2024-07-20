The Jacksonville Jaguars added a big name to their defense this offseason, signing former San Francisco 49ers stalwart Arik Armstead in March. The veteran isn't likely to be on the field when the Jaguars fully kick off training camp, however, as he landed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Saturday.

The move comes as Armstead continues to recover from offseason knee surgery, per the team.

Because Armstead was placed on Active/PUP, he can be activated to practice at any point during camp, while counting against the team's 90-man offseason roster. If he remains on the list through final roster cuts on Aug. 27, he must be moved to Reserve/PUP, which would require him to miss at least four games.

This marks the latest in a long line of injury-related hurdles for Armstead, who was released by the 49ers in a cost-cutting move at the start of free agency. Though the former first-round draft pick was a mainstay along San Francisco's defensive front, appearing in 116 games over nine seasons, he also missed a combined 13 games due to injury the last two seasons. He also finished both the 2016 and 2017 seasons on injured reserve, playing just 14 games during that span.

To be fair, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may have anticipated Armstead's absence, hinting earlier this offseason he anticipated the former 49ers veteran helping most late in the season, if/when Jacksonville requires veteran leadership following injuries or other trials.

"Not so much in training camp, I'm looking down in December and January, what it looks like toward the end of the season," Pederson told reporters. "You need guys like that. I can only say so much but when you turn it over to the players and the guys that have been there, done that, it means more coming from them."