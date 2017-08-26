Jaguars reverse course, name Blake Bortles as their starting QB over Chad Henne

Just a couple days after being benched for the team' third preseason game, Blake Bortles has his job back. Per the team's official Twitter account, Bortles has been named the Jaguars' starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the division rival Texans.

Doug Marrone has named Blake Bortles the starting QB for the regular season opener against Houston on Sept. 10.https://t.co/iUmLjTaAsF — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 26, 2017

Bortles has started the last 45 regular season games for the Jaguars, but a dreadful start to the 2017 preseason following his downturn in 2016 led Doug Marrone to bench him in favor of Chad Henne for the third preseason contest. Henne went 8 of 14 for 73 yards while getting sacked three times with the first-team offense, while Bortles completed 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards, a touchdown and a pick with the subs.

Henne has not thrown a pass in a single regular season game since being benched three weeks into the 2014 season. The Jaguars had planned to keep Bortles on ice for his entire rookie season before starting him in Year 2, but instead pushed him into the lineup after falling down 30-0 at halftime of their Week 3 contest.

He did not see much success as a rookie, completing less than 59 percent of his passes and throwing 11 touchdowns against 17 interceptions while compiling a 3-10 record as the starter. His second season represented a step forward, with his yards per attempt and touchdown rate rising and his interception rate taking a slight dip, but Year 3 exposed that much of his "progress" the year prior had been the result of dominating garbage time.

Despite his downturn in production, the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason and did not make any significant additions to the quarterback room. They apparently feel pretty comfortable giving him one more shot at the top job, but given his track record, he seems likely to hold them back from making any progress this year despite the continued addition of talent to their defense.