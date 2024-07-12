New York Jets players aren't hiding their desire to get Davante Adams to the Big Apple. A day after Aaron Rodgers said that he "can't wait" to reunite with his former Packers teammate, Jets running back Breece Hall spoke as if Adams has already been traded from Las Vegas to New York.

Hall was asked if Adams' possible addition to the Jets' offense would alter his plans to be New York's most-used skill player next season sans Rodgers.

"Nah, I'm getting the ball the second-most, regardless," Hall told Kay Adams. "Davante, he knows he's going to get his."

So, does this mean that Adams is indeed coming to New York?

"Hey, you never know," Hall replied. "You never know. We're always talking. We're always scheming."

Davante Adams LV • WR • #17 TAR 175 REC 103 REC YDs 1144 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Already expected to be a formidable group, the Jets' offense would downright scary if they were able to acquire Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL in touchdown catches two out of the last four years. Adams would join a Jets offense that already features four-time league MVP Rodgers, Hall (who amassed nearly 1,600 all-purpose yards last year), 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and former Chargers 1,000-yard wideout Mike Williams.

"I think we should (go all-in)," Hall said when asked about the possibility of acquiring Adams. "I'm on board. I mean, with him, with Garrett and Mike Williams. Just pick your poison. Do you want me to beat you, or do you want those two beating you with Aaron. Pick your poison."

So, is Adams to the Jets actually going to happen? Adams recently admitted that Rodgers has been in his ear regarding a move to New York. But unfortunately for Rodgers and Hall, Adams is still under contract with the Raiders, and it would likely take the Jets offering up several juicy assets in order to get Adams.

While it is anything but a sure thing, Adams and a possible move to New York is something to monitor as we get closer to the start of the regular season.