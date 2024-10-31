It's a good thing the New York Jets still have Mike Williams on their roster as wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Lazard, 28, has been a pleasant surprise for the Jets this season after he endured a rough first season in New York in 2023. In seven games, Lazard has caught five touchdowns in addition to his 412 yards on 30 receptions. He is currently second on the Jets in receptions and receiving yards and first in touchdown receptions.

Allen Lazard NYJ • WR • #10 TAR 44 REC 30 REC YDs 412 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Lazard's injury will impact the Jets on the field and could also change plans for Williams, who has reportedly been in the middle of trade rumors with the league's Nov. 5 deadline looming. The Jets and Steelers reportedly tabled trade talks regarding Williams just prior to Pittsburgh's Week 7 win over New York.

Mike Williams NYJ • WR • #18 TAR 19 REC 11 REC YDs 160 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Williams, 30, has not produced up to the level the Jets expected him to when they signed him this offseason. The former Chargers standout has caught just 11 passes so far and has mostly been an afterthought in the Jets' offense. But Lazard's injury could possibly create more opportunities for him.

Either way, the Jets are not in terrible shape as far as their receiving corps is concerned. They still have rising star Garrett Williams, who paces the Jets with 573 yards and 50 receptions in addition to his three touchdown catches. The Jets also recently acquired Davante Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler who enjoyed considerable success in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers.