The San Francisco 49ers are adding another weapon for Brock Purdy as they gear up to race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. At the trade deadline, the 49ers acquired veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts for a sixth-round pick, per ESPN.

Allen, who turned 34 in April, signed a one-year deal with the Colts in August, and has caught 40 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown in eight games played. During Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, he caught four passes for 26 yards.

The 49ers were in the maket for receiver help, as Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel have been sidelined by injuries in recent weeks. Christian Kirk was also recently placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, where he joins fellow injured wideouts Ricky Pearsall and De'Zhaun Stribling.

The six-time Pro Bowler spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, and is the franchise's second-leading receiver behind Hall of Famer Antonio Gates. He has recorded six 1,000-yard seasons and five 100-catch seasons -- which is tied for third all-time.

This is a developing story.