The NFL season is still five months away, but Jesse Minter already got his first unofficial win as Ravens head coach: Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson is in attendance for the first day of the team's voluntary offseason workout program.

The Ravens are able to begin their workout program this early because they are under a new coach, and that they're doing so with Jackson is a positive development. When asked last week about the likelihood Jackson would join the team for workouts, Minter demurred.

"I think he's excited about opportunities in the offseason program," Minter said at league meetings, per ESPN. "And again, we'll see on April 6. We'll see who all walks in the door."

This is an offseason of massive change for the Ravens, who had been one of the NFL's most stable franchises for the past two decades under John Harbaugh. Not only will Jackson be playing under someone other than Harbaugh for the first time in his career, but he has a new offense to learn: Minter brought in former Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to run the offense, and Doyle will be calling plays for the first time.

"I know Lamar's excited -- I think he is excited about some of the changes," Minter said. "We've had a lot of good connection points, but the offseason program is voluntary. We're excited to get a chance to work with all the guys, whoever wants to show up. We feel confident that a lot of guys will be there."

Jackson, 29, skipped eight of the Ravens' nine voluntary workouts last offseason. Two offseasons ago, he reportedly forfeited $750,000 in workout bonuses for not fulfilling an offseason workout stipulation in his contract. It's important to note these workouts are indeed voluntary, and many players skip them and work out on their own. Jackson is a two-time MVP, a three-time first-team All-Pro and the NFL's all-time leader in yards per attempt and passer rating. Whatever approach he has taken throughout his career has clearly worked. Still, Minter will be pleased to have Jackson on board.

Lamar Jackson's contract situation still up in the air

Jackson's presence is encouraging and helpful for several reasons, but it's also worth noting he's attending while awaiting a new contract. The Ravens reworked Jackson's contract last month to clear up nearly $40 million in cap space, but they are still looking to extend him. Jackson's current five-year, $260 million deal ends after the 2027 season. At $52 million per year, Jackson's contract is currently the ninth-richest among quarterbacks.

GM Eric DeCosta said last month the Ravens "ran out of time" to get an extension done before free agency began this year but maintained it's "important to both parties."

In 2022, when Jackson was eligible for an extension, he skipped voluntary workouts but said it wasn't contract-related. He ended up getting the extension in 2023, but not before requesting a trade.

Trey Hendrickson in attendance, too

Jackson isn't the only star looking for a bounce-back season who was in attendance Monday. Newly acquired pass rusher Trey Hendrickson joined his new teammates at workouts.

The Ravens signed Hendrickson hours after backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade. A four-time Pro Bowler, Hendrickson, 31, should immediately help what was an anemic pass rush. He had an NFL-high 17.5 sacks in 2024 (and also had 17.5 in 2023) but played in just seven games last year due to a core muscle injury that required surgery.