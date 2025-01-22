The Detroit Lions lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears this week, and are bracing to lose defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to a head coaching gig as well. However, before Glenn could choose his next destination, Dan Campbell lost another member of his coaching staff.

ESPN reports that Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams is leaving Detroit after just one season to join the New England Patriots and serve as Mike Vrabel's defensive coordinator. Williams and Vrabel have history, as they worked together with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23.

Williams served as the Titans' defensive line coach, but also added the title of assistant head coach in 2023. In Vrabel's final preseason with Tennessee, he actually allowed Williams to serve as the team's head coach in the first exhibition game vs. the Bears.

Williams has been coaching defensive lines since 1998, and got his first NFL job with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2012. He also coached three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Over his career, Williams has coached some big names, such as Richard Seymour, Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh and Jeffery Simmons.