One of the best games of the week will be the "Sunday Night Football" showdown between the NFC-leading Detroit Lions (7-1) at the Houston Texans (6-3).

Detroit enters Week 10 on a historic run of production during its six-game winning streak: The Lions are the only team since at least 1940 with more touchdowns (28) than incompletions (24) in a six-game span within a season, per CBS Sports Research. Houston will attempt to slow down Detroit's high-flying attack with its productive edge rushers in Will Anderson Jr., whose 7.5 sacks are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, and Danielle Hunter, whose 39 quarterback pressures are tied for the seventh-most in the league.

They'll also look to do so in fresh, new uniforms by debuting their "Battle Red" look against the top NFC contender through the first half of the 2024 season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud previewed the look in a post from the Texans twitter account, and he should be much more ready to fight this week with the game being at home in Houston.

Stroud is 10-2 as a starter at home and averaging 308.9 passing yards per game, and he is just 5-7 on the road while averaging 211.7 passing yards per game. That's the largest passing-yards-per-game difference for a single quarterback depending on venue in NFL history (minimum 10 career starts), per CBS Sports Research. Home cooking in Houston could make a big difference come Sunday night with the Texans ready to "Battle Red."