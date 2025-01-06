The Miami Dolphins may have suffered their greatest loss of the year after the final whistle blew in their regular-season finale against the New York Jets. In the locker room, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters he was opening the door to moving on from Miami.

"There's a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career," Hill said. "I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, whether that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm finna open that door for myself. ... I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 123 REC 81 REC YDs 959 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The Dolphins' 8-9 campaign this year was Miami's worst season since 2019, and the first time a Mike McDaniel team has missed the playoffs. In fact, this is the first time in his nine-year NFL career that Hill's team missed the playoffs.

Where could Hill potentially end up in 2025? Well, Micah Parsons is already recruiting him to the Dallas Cowboys.

"@Cheetah we can be the fastest duo in the league!!! we also don't have stats income taxes!" Parsons wrote.

Hill restructured his contract this season, and has two more years remaining on the deal. He has a cap hit of $26.9 million in 2025. The Dolphins would avoid a $51.89 million payout to Hill in 2026 if they found a trade partner.

The eight-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher recorded 316 receptions for 4,468 yards and 26 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Dolphins. In 2023, he became the first player in NFL history to record 1,700 yards receiving in back-to-back seasons. However, in 2024, Hill caught 81 passes for 959 yards and just six touchdowns. It was the first time he missed the 1,000-yard mark since 2019, and his six receiving touchdowns tied a career low.

The Cowboys could absolutely use another wide receiver for Dak Prescott to have on offense, and someone like Hill would just free up CeeDee Lamb even more.

For five other potential landing spots for the fastest receiver in the NFL, click here.