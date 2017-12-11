Mike McCarthy on Aaron Rodgers' return: 'This is a medical decision'
Rodgers has been out with a broken collarbone since Week 6
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is eligible to come off injured reserve for this coming weekend's game against the Carolina Panthers. With the Packers in the thick of the postseason hunt but currently on the outside looking in on a playoff berth (they're a game behind the No. 6-seeded Atlanta Falcons), Rodgers' return from his broken collarbone would be a major boost to their hopes down the stretch.
During his Monday media availability, Packers coach Mike McCarthy was non-committal on the subject of Rodgers' potential return. He repeatedly stated that it was a "medical decision" that would be made by doctors at some point, but declined to give a timeline. "At this time, I do not have a clear decision for you, or an update," he said. "That's where it stands."
McCarthy reiterated that team physician Dr. Patrick McKenzie -- not Rodgers or the coaching staff -- would make the decision on Rodgers' status.
Pressed for more information on when Rodgers' status might become clear, McCarthy would only allow that he would like to know as soon as possible. "I can't give you a timeline," he said. "Obviously, I think everybody would like to make a decision as soon as possible. Obviously, the offensive coaching staff is in the process of putting together a game plan. But at the end of the day, the organization is focused on doing what's in the best interest of Aaron Rodgers."
For what it's worth: The injuries are obviously not exactly the same, but when Rodgers previously broke his collarbone back in 2013, he returned to the field 55 days later. A return to play this Sunday would end a 63-day absence.
