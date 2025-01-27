The Kansas City Chiefs will try to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls when they play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9 from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs recorded a 32-29 victory over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game, moving Kansas City to 4-0 against Buffalo in the NFL playoffs in the Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen era. The Eagles had the highest single-team scoring week of the entire NFL season in a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, so with both teams coming off dominant offensive performances, there are plenty of ways to form an NFL DFS strategy for Super Bowl 59.

Should daily Fantasy football players build NFL DFS stacks around establishment Super Bowl performers like Mahomes and Travis Kelce, or should you focus on a receiver like Xavier Worthy from the Kansas City NFL DFS player pool for the 2025 Super Bowl? Worthy was Kansas City's leading receiver with six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game, so will that production remain in Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups?

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The Eagles signed Barkley to a three-year, $37.75 million contract this offseason as the missing piece for returning to the Super Bowl and that's exactly what Barkley provided. Barkley had one of the best running back seasons in NFL history after leading the league with 2,005 rushing yards and finishing 100 yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season record despite sitting the final week of the season. Barkley carried that regular-season success into the playoffs as he's averaging 147.3 rushing yards per game in the postseason after leading the league at 125.3 rushing yards per game during the regular season.

The 27-year-old rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per rush, in the Eagles' 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. He opened the biggest game of his career with a 60-yard touchdown run on his first touch as the biggest stages don't seem to spook Barkley. He's averaging 6.7 yards per rush this postseason and McClure sees no reason why his production will slow down in Super Bowl 59. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl MVP won't be intimated by the pompous Super Bowl environment either as the Chiefs are playing in their third straight Super Bowl. The 29-year-old completed 18 of 26 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 43 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes had a season-high 11 carries after a season-best seven attempts the week before as his increased rushing aggression during the playoffs boosts his NFL DFS value.

Mahomes was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (3,928) and ninth in passing touchdowns (26) during the regular season. He threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns in last year's 25-22 overtime victory against the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Mahomes is averaging 267.8 passing yards over four career Super Bowls while throwing for multiple touchdowns in three of those contests and McClure views Mahomes as a staple for winning 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2025 Super Bowl.

McClure is including multiple players in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.