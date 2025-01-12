The Philadelphia Eagles rested their key starters last week, even with Saquon Barkley 101 yards away from setting a new single-season rushing record. On Sunday, we'll find out if that was the right decision when the Eagles play the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. ET in the second of a three-game Sunday slate for daily Fantasy football players to form NFL DFS lineups. Barkley comes with a steep price tag, but after his near record-breaking season and rushing for more than 100 yards in six of his last seven games, is he someone you can afford to leave out of your NFL DFS strategy? The running backs in the Sunday NFL DFS player pool include Josh Jacobs, James Cook and Bucky Irving, so there are also strong options if you fade Barkley. Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Wild Card Weekend picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Commanders tight end Zach Ertz ($4,300 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). The 34-year-old tight end has been an integral part of the Washington offense for Jayden Daniels this season as he ranks only behind Terry McLaurin in receptions (66), receiving yards (654), touchdowns (seven) and targets (91). The 12-year tight end has at least one touchdown in five of his last seven games and had hauled in all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys last week.

Ertz had six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including securing the game-winning 2-yard touchdown in overtime of a 30-24 victory over the Falcons in Week 17 and that victory secured a postseason spot for Washington. Daniels has shown trust in Ertz and looked his way in the game's most crucial moments as the veteran had half of his receptions in overtime against Atlanta. Every drive is of increased importance come postseason time and Ertz could have a heavy target share from early on and provide value for Sunday Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS lineups. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills running back James Cook ($6,700 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). The third-year running back rushed for fewer yards than he did last season with 1,009 rushing yards compared to 1,122 last season, but he increased his touchdown production by 800% with 16 rushing scores compared to two last season to finish as the RB8 in Fantasy football. He also had 12 fewer receptions and two fewer receiving touchdowns, but the rushing touchdown upside more than made up for that.

The Bills had the No. 2 scoring offense at 30.9 points per game this season and Cook was a major reason for that. Without the Bills having a true WR1, they've relied on Josh Allen's ability to spread the ball around with Cook controlling the rushing attack. Cook has arguably the highest floor of any Buffalo skill position player and is a safe option for NFL DFS lineups as the Bills host the Broncos. Buffalo scored at least 30 points in seven of eight home games this season. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

