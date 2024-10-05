The NFL is on the doorstep of its Sunday slate for Week 5 of the 2024 regular season. Before they kick off that action, however, a number of players are getting hit in the wallet for infractions they made over the previous week. That includes Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was fined for two separate infractions during the team's Week 4 win over the New York Giants.

As NFL Media reports, Lamb was fined a total of $25,324 for two unsportsmanlike conduct violations last week. One was a $11,255 fine for taunting during his 55-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Lamb was also fined $14,069 for a violent gesture as he mimicked shooting a gun after a first-down reception in the first quarter.

Here's a look at the other fines that came down across the league:

Five players fined for violent gestures

Along with Lamb, four other players were fined for violent gestures in Week 4, which included the mimicking of shooting guns. Per NFL Media, New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and New York Jets wideout Allen Lazard were fined $14,069 each, while Saints corner Alontae Taylor was fined $10,916 and Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols was fined $6,250.

Two Chargers fined for use of helmet infractions

Already seeing safety Derwin James suspended for a game due to illegal hits, the Los Angeles Chargers saw two more players fall into the crosshairs of the league office. As NFL Media reports, linebackers Denzel Perryman and Khalil Mack were each fined for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet during the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perryman, who led with his helmet on a hit on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, saw a more significant fine of $66,666 as a repeat offender. Meanwhile, Mack was fined $22,511 for a pass rush up the middle against Creed Humphrey just before halftime.

Nico Collins, Zach Charbonnet also fined for use of helmet

The Chargers weren't the only team that saw players fined for their use of helmet. In Houston, Texans star wideout Nico Collins was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet for a hit where he lowered his helmet following a reception from C.J. Stroud in the first quarter of their matchup against Jacksonville.

As for Charbonnet, the Seahawks running back was fined $45,020 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet for a play in the third quarter during Seattle's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Detroit Lions. On a first-and-10 play from the Seattle 25-yard line, Charbonnet was the lead blocker on a toss play to Kenneth Walker III and can be seen hitting helmet-to-helmet with a Lions defender.

Jameson Williams fined for crossbar dunk

One of the standout plays from Detroit's win over the Seahawks on Monday night was Jameson Williams' 70-yard touchdown reception. While arguably the highlight of the season for Williams thus far, it was a costly endeavor. Per NFL Media, the league fined Williams $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct/use of prop after he dunked the football over the crossbar after that touchdown run.

Jaelan Phillips fined on top of suffering injury

Monday's loss to Tennessee was a memorable night for Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips for all the wrong reasons. The star defender suffered a season-ending knee injury in the game and, to make matters worse, was also fined $16,883 by the league for a low hit to Titans quarterback Will Levis, per NFL Media.

Bills defender fined for kneeing Patrick Ricard in the chin

The NFL fined Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot $8,156 for unnecessary roughness after he kneed Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard in the chin after a play during their Week 4 showdown.