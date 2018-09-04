NFL issues statement on Colin Kaepernick, says the issues raised deserve 'attention and action'
Nike made waves by adding Kaepernick to its 'Just Do It' campaign on Monday
Colin Kaepernick doesn't have an NFL team, but his name is still a hotbed of conversation. Kaepernick -- who will have his collusion grievance against NFL owners for allegedly blackballing him from the NFL go to court -- was added to Nike's "Just Do It" campaign on Monday, eliciting strong reactions. On Tuesday, the NFL released a statement on Kaepernick.
Here's the text, via Ian Rapoport, titled "NFL Statement on Social Justice:"
"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities," said Jocelyn Moore, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs. "The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."
The conversation that Kaepernick was trying to promote was one of the dangers of systemic racism. He attempted to raise awareness of these issues by taking a knee during the national anthem on game days. Some other players began to kneel as well, and it escalated to the point that the NFL tried to stymie the protest with a new policy this offseason that would punish teams for players kneeling on the sideline. The attempt was withdrawn after significant backlash.
