NFL: Panthers followed concussion protocol with Cam Newton, stop diagnosing based on TV

The NFL has ruled the Panthers followed the concussion protocol when it came to evaluating Cam Newton in the team's wild-card round loss against the Saints in New Orleans. Newton took a big shot and was wobbly on the field, with the Panthers later declaring he suffered an eye injury not a concussion, and quickly returned to the game without going to the locker room, as required by the league's new concussion protocol.

Additionally, the NFL, in a lengthy statement revealing the findings of their investigation into Newton, sort of told all the amateur Twitter doctors who diagnosed Cam to have some "restraint" when it came to determining Newton's status. It was the latest on-field, in-game concussion issue to create an uproar.

First, the play in question:

This "Cam Newton's visor poked him in the eye" is the greatest storyline in the history of sports. And I'm saying that as a former WWE wrestler. Watch the video, you don't collapse after that him because you need ice on your face. It's a #concussion. pic.twitter.com/fgsMiai3et — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 8, 2018

Newton taking a knee and appearing to lack stability standing were the biggest reasons people were up in arms about the quarterback simply going to the sidelines and returning after missing almost no time at all (Derek Anderson filled in for a single play).

The Panthers said at the time Newton sustained an eye injury and the NFL and NFLPA's investigation supported that. From their release:

The fact that Mr. Newton sustained an eye injury is apparent from the video footage of the tackle and was confirmed by all the medical personnel that treated Mr. Newton on that day (including the UNC). Mr. Newton told the parties conducting the review that he was taking himself off the field due to his eye injury, which made it difficult for him to see. Mr. Newton told the parties that he never experienced any balance problems or other concussion symptoms.

The review established that at no point during the incident did Mr. Newton report or display any signs of a concussion or that would require a locker room examination.

As to why Newton took a knee on the field, the investigation found that he was instructed by Ron Rivera, via coach-to-quarterback radio transmittal, to do so if he needed medical attention. As Newton was hearing from Rivera, he was also approached by a member of the team's athletic training staff. "That athletic trainer advised Mr. Newton to take a knee so he could examine Mr. Newton's right eye," the report reads.

Newton told the NFL and NFLPA he never lost his balance:

Mr. Newton told the parties conducting this review that he took a knee as he walked off the field because: (1) he was instructed to do so by his coach and (2) he wanted to show the athletic trainer his eye injury for the athletic trainer to remove the foreign matter. As outlined below, he did not lose his balance or trip as he went to the turf.

This sideline dialogue was confirmed during the review and can also be seen on NFL Films video of the incident.

Any instability, the investigation found, was a result of a knee injury sustained by Newton during the game.

Mr. Newton rose to his feet immediately after the tackle and began jogging to the sideline. He demonstrated no difficulty in standing or in jogging towards the sideline.

Mr. Newton suffered a knee injury earlier in the game, which was documented by the club medical staff and is depicted on game film. This injury limited the movement of his right knee in certain positions.

As a result of his knee injury when Mr. Newton elected to "take a knee" while coming off the field, he did so in an awkward fashion because he could not bend his right knee normally.

The doctors treating Mr. Newton during the incident under review were aware of the prior right knee injury.

An MRI of the knee the day after the game confirmed ligament and cartilage damage and very extensive swelling in the knee.

So there will be no fine and no punishment for the Panthers, who followed the protocol according to the NFL and NFLPA's investigation. In fact, the only punishment doled out will be the chiding of the non-licensed, practicing social media doctors.

"We urge restraint among those who attempt to make medical diagnoses based upon the broadcast video alone. Evaluation for a concussion requires not only an analysis of the broadcast video but an examination performed by a medical team familiar with the player and the relevant medical history," the joint statement said. "Review of this case confirmed again the vigilance, professionalism and conservative approach that is used by our NFL team medical staffs and independent medical providers. Each of these medical professionals is committed to the best care of our NFL players and is not influenced by game situation or the player's role on the field. To suggest otherwise is irresponsible and not supported by the medical facts."

Expect a lot of outcry on this one, because there are plenty of people who are very convinced Newton suffered a concussion. Generally speaking, when it comes to the NFL and concussions, people take a "yeah, sure, riiiight" approach. The league and its clubs rarely get the full benefit of the doubt.

The Panthers have shown an extensive willingness to take care of their players who suffer concussions (they typically hold them out longer than necessary) and, based on the investigation's results, they did so in this case.

Expect plenty of skeptics to remain anyway.