Ranking top five rookie tight ends by projected 2026 NFL production

Tight end usage is on the rise. In fact, the league utilized two-plus tight ends on 33.2% of offensive snaps last season, according to TruMedia; a full 3% higher than the previous high set in 2024 over the past 10 years. Over the same time period, four of the 10 best seasons, in terms of receiving yards, by a rookie tight end occurred last season.

There were 22 tight ends selected as part of the 2026 NFL Draft, including nine in the top-100 overall.

Will Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq follow in the footsteps of last year's first-round selections, Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland? Will there be non-first-round selections to make an impact in the pass game just as Harold Fannin Jr. and Oronde Gadsden had in 2025?

Here are my top five rookie tight ends for the 2026 NFL season based upon anticipated production:

5. Eli Raridon, Patriots

All five members of the list were drafted in the top 100 overall. The fifth and final spot on the list really boiled down to opportunity. In Chicago, Sam Roush has to contend with Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland. Los Angeles has a quartet of other useful tight ends, including last year's second-round selection Terrance Ferguson and now Max Klare. The Texans have Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover, in addition to third-round pick Marlin Klein. The Saints drafted Oscar Delp in the third round, but he joins Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant.

Hunter Henry has recorded at least 35 receptions in every season he has been healthy, but that dates back to when the Chargers were still in San Diego. Henry is closer to the end of his career than the beginning and Raridon is the heir apparent. New England was below average in terms of two-plus tight end usage last season, according to TruMedia.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project Raridon to record 22 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns, which would be equivalent to 55.8 fantasy points.

4. Nate Boerkircher, Jaguars

Boerkircher was the third tight end off the board and the subject of consensus big board discourse. Jacksonville will likely be motivated to validate its choice. The Texas A&M product is more adept as a blocker, so his impact on the game may not be as obvious as others on this list.

The Jaguars utilized two-plus tight ends on 24.9% of their snaps last season, according to TruMedia, which was the ninth-lowest in the league. The presence of Boerkircher, combined with Brenton Strange, almost certainly ensures that figure will rise this season.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project him to record 32 receptions for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns this season, equivalent to 54.1 fantasy points in a PPR league.

3. Eli Stowers, Eagles

Stowers is a former college quarterback who is still developing his body and learning the tight end position. His athleticism and contributions in the pass game are his most endearing traits at this stage of his career, but that one-dimensional play style may prevent him from being on the field every down, which limits potential production.

Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion comes over from Green Bay, where they had ranked No. 15 in usage of two-plus tight ends, according to TruMedia. 31-year-old Dallas Goedert is expected to be the team's primary outlet at the position.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts predict 31 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns for Stowers.

2. Will Kacmarek, Dolphins

Kacmarek was one of eight tight ends picked on Day 2. Despite being more of a predominant blocker in college, Kacmarek has fewer roadblocks to targets this season. His competition at tight end involves Greg Dulcich and Ben Sims as opposed to Goedert, Strange or Johnson. The talent at wide receiver is uninspiring as well after shipping Jaylen Waddle to Denver. The franchise is tasked with replacing 51.7% of its targets from last season.

Kacmarek has the second-highest projected point total among rookie tight ends (83.3). CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 35 receptions for 327 yards and three touchdowns.

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Jets

Sadiq was the only tight end drafted in the top-50 overall, which is essentially the only reason for him being at the top of the list. New York used a second-round pick on LSU tight end Mason Taylor a year ago, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich has not been known for his innovative thinking in recent years.

Dating back to 2016, there have been 11 tight ends taken in the first round. Those players averaged 59.4 receptions for 705.5 yards and 4 touchdowns as rookies.

CBS Sports' fantasy football experts project 47 receptions for 527 yards and six touchdowns. He ranks No. 23 among all tight ends with 133.7 projected points.