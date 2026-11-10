After a loss to the previously winless Titans dropped the Colts to 2-4 on the young season, Indianapolis fired GM Chris Ballard. It was the first firing by Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon, and it might not be the last. Shane Steichen has zero postseason trips in four seasons as the Colts' coach, and while he's still leading the way for now, there's no doubt his seat is and has been warm. How much warmer it became after Ballard's firing is unclear, but it's clear Irsay-Gordon expects better than what the Colts are producing.

It's also clear that the Colts (now 2-7) aren't close to getting to the level Irsay-Gordon expects. Daniel Jones has been a turnover machine, and the defense is below average, with issues rushing the passer and defending the run. The Colts are 28th in yards per play allowed and 26th in net yards per attempt allowed.

Sometimes it has to get worse before it gets better, and that may be the case for the Colts. Indianapolis is already down a 2027 first-round pick, traded to the Jets at the 2025 trade deadline, but the Colts could be sellers -- and maybe major sellers -- this year.

The biggest name would be star running back Jonathan Taylor. He had 20 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards from scrimmage last year, and he's on his way to another big season, but the Colts are stuck going nowhere once again. He's 27 and has played in just one playoff game -- as a rookie in 2020. In fact, Taylor headlined Jordan Dajani's list of five players we want to see moved by the Nov. 10 deadline.

Taylor would have plenty of suitors if made available, and the situation isn't too dissimilar from what the Panthers were going through with Christian McCaffrey in 2022. McCaffrey is a more versatile player than Taylor in the passing game and was younger than Taylor is now when that deal happened, but he had also been injured. In the deal with the 49ers in 2022, Carolina received second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks.

With that in mind, here are five teams who could come calling about Taylor and what a mock trade might look like:

New York Giants

Giants receive: RB Jonathan Taylor

Colts receive: RB Cam Skattebo, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 fourth-round pick

John Harbaugh said he "would love" to have a "Derrick Henry circumstance or a 'Saquon Barkley circumstance." Whether he meant to or not, it was surely a bummer for Giants fans to hear Harbaugh mention his running back from last year and a former Giants running back in the same sentence. Regardless, Taylor could be that type of workhorse. The Colts getting two high draft picks over the next two years, plus Skattebo, who showed promise as a rookie but didn't have a single touch Sunday, on a cost-effective deal, would be a solid start. The Giants are leading a historically bad NFC East, and even if it doesn't finish that way, having Taylor next to Jaxson Dart next year would be an enticing prospect.

One thing to note, though, is that Harbaugh comes from one of the most patient, draft-and-develop franchises in Baltimore. This would be a significant departure from that.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals receive: RB Jonathan Taylor, 2027 fourth-round pick

Colts receive: RB Chase Brown, 2027 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

This would be similar to the package the Panthers got for McCaffrey, but instead of a third-round pick, the Colts would get Brown. At 26, he's younger and has less wear and tear than Taylor. He's also an accomplished player and productive pass catcher who has handled a bell-cow workload before. A change of scenery could do him good, as he has struggled to get going early this season. For the Bengals, this would be a second major win-now move in just over six months; they sent the No. 10 pick to the Giants in April for Dexter Lawrence. The Bengals have tried to work in more under-center looks, but are among the worst teams using it. Taylor could change that single-handedly. Cincinnati also has an extra third-round pick, which helps make giving up so many picks easier to swallow.

Denver Broncos

Broncos receive: RB Jonathan Taylor, 2027 fifth-round pick

Colts receive: RB J.K. Dobbins, 2027 second-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick

The Broncos traded a first-round pick for an upgrade at wide receiver in Jaylen Waddle this offseason (though it hasn't really worked out yet). Would they make another big deal for an upgrade at running back in Taylor? The Broncos have struggled to muster much on the ground, exacerbating quarterback Bo Nix's struggles. Dobbins is on a two-year deal, though there's an out after this year should the Colts choose to use it.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks receive: RB Jonathan Taylor

Colts receive: RB Jadarian Price, 2027 second-round pick

It'd be rare to see a team move on from a first-round pick so quickly, but the Seahawks are in a rare position as the first team to lose a Super Bowl MVP in over two decades. Seattle very much misses Kenneth Walker III and is struggling to find much of anything on the ground without him. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani have had devastating fumbles. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has been with the 49ers since 2019, so he knows the value of a great top running back. Indianapolis would get a good young running back and ample future picks.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings receive: RB Jonathan Taylor

Colts receive: RB Jordan Mason, 2027 second-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

Taylor would be a game-changer, and combining him with a mobile quarterback in Kyler Murray or another QB acquired in a trade, would be a treat for Kevin O'Connell. Mason, meanwhile, is a good player on his own accord. Plus, the Vikings have draft capital to spare, with an extra third, two extra fifths and two extra sixths.