As we head into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, the injuries are piling up and each team is dealing with a different level of health. This week, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets are all on byes, giving their banged-up players a chance to rest and heal.

The biggest news this week is whether Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be able to play on Sunday against the Vikings. Allen is confident he can suit up and on Wednesday, head coach Sean McDermott said his star QB is considered "day-to-day" as he deals with an elbow injury.

Week 10 kicks off on Thursday night when the Falcons and Panthers go at it for the second time in three weeks. Five players have already been ruled out between the two teams. Let's take a look at the Week 10 injury report.

All odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), S Erik Harris (foot), TE Feleipe Franks (calf) OUT

Panthers: S Juston Burris (concussion), WR Rashard Higgins (illness) OUT; CB Donte Jackson (ankle), RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle), DT Matthew Ioannidis (back), OT Taylor Moton (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons will again be without star cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury. He won't be the only Falcon out in the secondary, as Harris is out with a foot injury. All three players Atlanta ruled out did not practice this week.

As for the Panthers, Jackson, who is questionable, was a full participant in practice all week. Hubbard was also a full participant in practice all week but is still questionable to play. Ioannidis and Moton were both full participants on Wednesday and limited on Tuesday.

Defensive end Poona Ford (illness), linebacker Cullen Gillaspia (knee) and nose tackle Al Woods (illness) did not practice for the Seahawks on Wednesday. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) and safety Ryan Neal (ankle) were limited participants. There were several notable names listed as full participants on Seattle's first injury report, such as wide receiver DK Metcalf (knee), wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), tight end Noah Fant (knee) and pass rusher Darrell Taylor (groin).

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage did not practice with a hamstring injury, while offensive guard Luke Goedeke was out of practice Wednesday with a foot injury. Wide receiver Julio Jones (rest/knee) and offensive guard Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) did not practice, either. Star wideout Mike Evans was limited with ribs and ankle injuries.

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (ankle), cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) did not practice Wednesday. Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen was a limited participant with an ankle injury.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen is reportedly dealing with an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves injury, and is currently "day-to-day," according to head coach Sean McDermott. McDermott added that Allen will not be on the field to start practice this week. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and offensive tackle David Quessenberry (groin) were limited participants.

Cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) were the only Lions who did not practice Wednesday due to medical reasons. Defensive back Kerby Joseph (concussion protocol), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), cornerback AJ Parker (hip) center Frank Ragnow (foot), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) and star running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) were limited participants.

Bears defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins did not practice Wednesday due to his concussion. Tight end Evan Engram was a limited participant with a back issue.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) was the only Chief who did not practice Wednesday due to a medical reason. Tight end Travis Kelce (neck) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) were listed on the injury report, but were full participants.

Browns tight end David Njoku did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, while linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sat out with a knee injury. Right tackle Jack Conklin (foot), cornerback Greg Newsome II (oblique), offensive guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) were limited participants.

As for Miami, offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe) did not practice on Wednesday, while defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) was limited. Star wideout Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive end Christian Wilkins (hand) were listed on the injury report, but were full participants.

Texans wideout Brandin Cooks did not practice Wednesday, but it was not because of a personal issue. He was listed as a "DNP" due to a wrist injury. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was also out with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest), wide receiver Nico Collins (groin), wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (ankle) and rookie running back Dameon Pierce (chest/shoulder) were limited participants.

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger did not practice Wednesday due to his eye injury, while right tackle Evan Neal was out with a knee injury. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and linebacker Oshane Ximines (quad) were limited participants. Wide receiver Richie James was listed as a full participant with his concussion.

There were several notable names listed on the Wednesday injury report for the Saints. Running back Mark Ingram (knee), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), center Erik McCoy (calf), offensive guard Andrus Peat (tricep) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) missed practice. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) were limited participants.

For the Steelers, kicker Chris Boswell (right groin), cornerback William Jackson III (back), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

The Titans had some starters listed on their first injury report of Week 10. Linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), pass rusher Bud Dupree (hip), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (illness) did not practice Wednesday. Offensive guard Aaron Brewer (toe), cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), linebacker David Long (knee) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) were limited participants. Tannehill has missed the past two games. Could this be the week he returns to the starting lineup?

For the Broncos, linebacker Baron Browning (hip), offensive tackle Cameron Fleming (quad) and safety Justin Simmons (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver KJ Hamler was limited with a hamstring injury.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice Wednesday after missing his third game of the season last week with an ankle injury. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and running back Deon Jackson (knee) missed practice, while center Ryan Kelly was limited with a knee injury.

Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman missed practice Wednesday with hip and ribs issues. Wide receiver Keelan Cole (knee), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) and tight end Darren Waller were limited participants.

Linebacker Anthony Barr was the only Cowboy who did not practice Wednesday, as he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Noah Brown (foot), running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and safety Donovan Smith (tooth) were limited participants.

The Packers are one of the most injured teams in the NFL right now. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), offensive guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Kicker Mason Crosby (back), cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf), running back Aaron Jones (ankle), wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), offensive guard Jon Runyan (knee) and pass rusher Preston Smith (neck) were limited participants. Rookie wideout Christian Watson, who is in the concussion protocol, was a full participant.

The Cardinals had a loaded injury report Wednesday. Safety Budda Baker (ankle), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (illness/knee), offensive guard Max Garcia (shoulder), center Rodney Hudson (knee), cornerback Byron Murphy (back) and quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) did not practice, while offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (back), wide receiver Rondale Moore (hand), kicker Matt Prater (right hip) and defensive end J.J. Watt (knee) were limited participants.

For the Rams, the big headline Wednesday was that quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed in the concussion protocol. Head coach Sean McVay said they will take it day-by-day, but Stafford's status for this weekend is clearly up in the air. Joining him in missing practice Wednesday were center Brian Allen (knee) and defensive tackle Greg Gaines (elbow).

For the Chargers, star wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) and wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) and linebacker Troy Reeder (ankle) were limited participants.

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) did not practice Wednesday, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) were limited participants.