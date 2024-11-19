I guess the window was still open after all. Probably wide open in fact.

Remember all that preseason talk of how the Buffalo Bills' window for winning had closed, how it was over for them, how the roster turnover would change the team's fortunes and that they couldn't get past those losses on the field in the playoffs and on the roster?

It was chic then to say that quarterback Josh Allen couldn't carry the team with all the losses, that he was a turnover machine who wasn't worth the mistakes despite the fact he often put the team on his back and carried it to lofty heights, even if it wasn't the Super Bowl -- yet.

Well, here we are 11 games into their season, and the Bills and Allen have shut up a lot of the naysayers, especially after their impressive 30-21 victory over the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen essentially put the game away with an amazing 26-yard scramble for a touchdown in the final minutes, and now he's the betting favorite over Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Detroit's Jared Goff to win his first league MVP (according to FanDuel sportsbook).

Back in August when I spent two days with the Bills, this is what Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said about the window closing: "As long as we have No. 17, and I do my job and we craft and develop our own guys and keep as many as we can, we will be fine. As long as Josh is throwing it, I don't see the window closing."

Allen is still throwing it, and the cool breeze of football success is still blowing through that open window.

The Bills, who are up to No. 2 in my power rankings this week as they head to their bye, have to be considered a real threat to win it all this season (they currently have the third-best odds at FanDuel). It's not just Allen, either. Beane has done an amazing job replenishing the roster, adding receiver Amari Cooper in a trade a month ago to liven up the offense.

We haven't even seen the best of the offense yet since Cooper, rookie receiver Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid have played just one game together since the trade. Coleman and Kincaid both missed Sunday's game, while Cooper missed the two prior to that.

Head coach Sean McDermott has also done a nice job. Word when I visited was that McDermott had eased up some. In the past, he had a tendency to ruffle his assistants. But he now allows offensive coordinator Joe Brady -- who has done a great job harnessing some of Allen's wild-horse play -- and defensive coordinator Bobby Babich to do their jobs. That's growth for a coach who knows he had to change in an attempt to try and get this team over the top.

As for Allen, watching him run for the winning score Sunday brought back a conversation from my visit in the summer. It was about how the change in the new offense would make him less reliant on his legs. Allen lost weight and told Beane he would run less.

"Yeah, until that psycho takes over on the field," Beane told Allen.

That psycho took over Sunday in an epic matchup with Patrick Mahomes, especially with the game-clinching score. Allen is now 4-4 against Mahomes, but 0-3 in the playoff against him. Winning Sunday is big, but until this team gets past the Chiefs in the playoffs or gets to the Super Bowl, there will always be doubters.

The Bills don't want to be like those great NBA teams that couldn't get past Michael Jordan, never to win a title despite great players. Mahomes is Jordan, which is why Allen's greatness might be under appreciated. But to be the best, you have to beat the best. That means in the playoffs.

For now, the idiots who said the window was shutting need to re-evaluate. The Bills are for real. Allen is the biggest reason, even if some foolish evaluator said he was the league's most-overrated player before the season. But the roster is also much better than you think, and McDermott and his staff deserve credit for what they've done to change the feeling in that building.

Then again, like Allen said after Sunday's victory, it's just 11 games. We know things won't truly get decided until the postseason, and that will be the time to see if Allen can finally take down the NFL's Jordan and win one of his own.