We were lucky to be on the biggest lookahead line move of the week due to the injury to Daniel Jones, which took the Colts from 3.5-point underdogs all the way up to +13.5. Now, one could argue that even the most elite of NFL quarterbacks aren't worth 10 points on the spread, and surely a Daniel Jones moving around on one leg due to a fractured fibula is not in the top tier of NFL quarterbacks, but that is an argument for another time in place.

Here, we're interested in where next week's spreads will be when they reopen on Sunday evening versus where they are right now. Other lookahead moves from last week saw favorites flip in Commanders-Giants due to the injury to Jayden Daniels, and in Bills-Patriots due to reasons I don't really know. The Bills won but didn't cover against the Bengals, and that was after Joe Burrow gave them interceptions on consecutive plays to turn the game around completely.

What line moves can we predict this week? Let's take a look at the Week 16 lookahead lines at DraftKings and then share our best bets to lock in early.

Week 16 lookahead lines

Rams at Seahawks (-1.5), 47.5

Eagles (-5.5) at Commanders, 45.5

Packers (-3.5) at Bears, 45.5

Buccaneers (-1.5) at Panthers, 45.5

Bills (-8.5) at Browns, 42.5

Chargers at Cowboys (-2.5), 48.5

Chiefs (-10.5) at Titans, 41.5

Vikings (-1.5) at Giants, 43.5

Bengals (-1.5) at Dolphins, 50.5

Jets at Saints (-3.5), 40.5

Jaguars at Broncos (-2.5), 43.5

Falcons at Cardinals (-1.5), 45.5

Steelers at Lions (-6.5), 49.5

Raiders at Texans (-12.5), 37.5

Patriots at Ravens (-2.5), 48.5

49ers (-6) at Colts, 45.5

Week 16 lookahead picks

Buccaneers at Panthers

The Buccaneers play on Thursday, and we're going to get a good gauge of what to expect from the market with their rating once we see how the offense looks with Mike Evans back on the field. If they secure a relatively easy win and the Panthers fall to the Saints, we might see this line more toward -3. I think it's more likely it gets to pick 'em or potentially through the zero with how strong Carolina has looked the last few weeks.

Patriots at Ravens

The prevailing thought seems to be the Bills will have no trouble beating the Patriots, a team that is not as good as its record indicates. But if the Patriots win that game, I think they'll have a good chance to be favored here. That's because the Ravens have looked broken for weeks, to the point I'm not counting on them to win in Cincinnati. There's a chance that there will be a difference of six wins between these teams when they square off, and unless there's a major injury for the Patriots, I think they'll deserve to be pick 'em at worst.

Bills at Browns

Even if the Bills do beat the Patriots, it's going to take a major margin of victory to move this up even further than 8.5 considering how well regarded the Browns' defense is, particularly at home. Yes, the Titans scored 31 last week, but you can chalk most of that up to two long runs and superior special teams play as the Browns' defense gave up just 118 yards on 12 drives after a rough first quarter that included one of those big runs. The Cleveland offense also seems to be on the rise with Shedeur Sanders at QB, and the jury is out on whether the Bills' defense will be healthy enough to expect them to do what's needed to win this by double digits.

Other notes: The Bears are 3.5-point underdogs against the Packers even though we saw those teams play a close one in Green Bay last week, with a tie broken by a Packers touchdown under the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter. In Chicago, we might expect a similar game to finish by a three-point margin either way, so it might be wise to try and lock in a +3.5 now ... Miami has been one of the hottest teams in football over the last five weeks, but the Dolphins find themselves as home 'dogs against a team out of the playoff race in the Bengals. The Dolphins don't play until Monday night, so the reopen is going to depend on how the Bengals look against the Ravens, and there could be an opportunity to get a bigger number before locking in the Dolphins as a play ... The Raiders are once again double-digit underdogs in a game with a total below 40, and again in a matchup with an offense that isn't exactly scoring points in bunches as the Texans have averaged just under 20 points over the last four weeks. If they can cover against the Eagles this week, even in a 17-10 type of game, it could move this one down a touch as well.