Week 17 of the NFL season is kicking off with Christmas Day games between the Chiefs and Steelers as well as the Ravens and Texans. With just two weeks left of the 2024 NFL regular season, every snap and every game is crucial for teams' playoff chances and draft order for the upcoming offseason.
Who's in and who's out can be make-or-break for teams at this stage. All squads are dealing with injuries to some degree at this point, some more than others.
Here's a look at each team's final injury report for Week 17, updated as the final reports come in:
Ravens at Texans
- Ravens: WR Nelson Agholor (concussion), CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), RB Justice Hill (concussion), FS Marcus Williams, OLB Adisa Isaac, RB Keaton Mitchell, C Nick Samac INACTIVE
- Texans: DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle), G Shaq Mason (knee), C Juice Scruggs (foot), G Nick Broeker, DE Jerry Hughes, TE Cade Stover, ILB Devin White INACTIVE
Baltimore is without two of its contributors in the backfield, as well as a key piece of the wide receiver corps. Williams' absence could also be important for the defense.
Houston will be without two key offensive linemen, which could present an issue against an improving Baltimore defense.
Panthers at Buccaneers
- Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn (hip), RB Chuba Hubbard (rest), T Taylor Moton (knee), CB Chau Smith-Wade (illness) DNP; OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), T Ikem Ekwonu (shoulder/illness), LB Josey Jewell (quad/hamstring), WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), C Chad Mayes (illness), DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee), OLB DJ Wonnum (shoulder/knee), QB Bryce Young (hamstring) FP
- Buccaneers: C Graham Barton (illness), S Mike Edwards (illness), DB Christian Izien (pectoral), TE Cade Otton (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) DNP; WR Mike Evans (rest), DL William Gholston (knee), S Kaevon Merriweather (knee), T Tristan Wirfs (foot/knee/ankle) LP; LB K.J. Britt (ankle), DL Logan Hall (shoulder/wrist), WR Kameron Johnson (ankle), S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) FP
Colts at Giants
- Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox (toe), LB Jaylon Charles (shoulder), QB Anthony Richardson (back, foot), LB E.J. Speed (knee) DNP; CB JuJu Brents (knee), CB Jaylon Jones (throat), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), WR Alec Pierce (concussion), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back) FP
- Giants: DT Cory Durden (shoulder), SAF Raheem Layne (knee), LB Micah McFadden (neck), WR Malik Nabers (toe), C John Michael Schmitz (ankle), CB Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ankle) DNP; SAF Dane Belton (knee), Jermaine Eluemunor (wrist), QB Drew Lock (right shoulder), DB Andru Phillips (knee), DT Jordon Riley (knee), DT Armon Watts (shoulder) LP; G Austin Schlottmann (fibula), G Aaron Stinnie (concussion) FP
