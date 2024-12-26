Week 17 of the NFL season kicked off with a Christmas Day doubleheader, with games between the Chiefs and Steelers as well as the Ravens and Texans. With just two weeks left of the 2024 NFL regular season, every snap and every game is crucial for teams' playoff chances and draft order for the upcoming offseason.

Who's in and who's out can be make-or-break for teams at this stage. All squads are dealing with injuries to some degree at this point, some more than others.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left finger/concussion) didn't practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in question.

Here's a look at each team's final injury report for Week 17, updated as the final reports come in:

Seahawks at Bears

With Walker out for Thursday night, it'll again be Zach Charbonnet leading the backfield for the Seahawks.

Chicago held a walkthrough Wednesday for the third straight day and estimated that all three questionable players would've been limited.

Chargers at Patriots

The Patriots and Chargers are both dealing with a long list of injuries. On the Chargers side, Hurst went from not practicing Tuesday to being a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated report. On Monday, the team opened Dobbin's 21-day practice window.

Jones missed last week and was not a participant in Wednesday's practice. Peppers also missed last week's game and was limited on Christmas Day.

Broncos at Bengals

Denver listed a few players on its report, but they were all full participants in practice. The Broncos are very healthy heading into this game.

It's always worth monitoring Higgins' status, given how he tends to perform at less than 100% health. Mims and Brown each getting in at least some practice is a good sign ahead of a date with Denver's pass rush. The defense potentially missing a few pieces up front probably can't make things much worse.

Cardinals at Rams

Cardinals: S Joey Blount (ribs), CB Elijah Jones (ankle) DNP; RB Trey Benson (ankle), OL Evan Brown (neck), LB Baron Browning (neck), RB James Conner (knee), K Matt Prater (left knee), DL Darius Robinson (calf), LB Mack Wilson (concussion) LP; P Michael Palardy (illness), OL Kelvin Beachum (rest) FP

Both of the Cardinals' top running backs remain on the injury report. They've got some issues on the defensive front seven as well, which could prove important against a Rams offense that needs to get back on track after struggling over the past two weeks.

L.A. only has Havenstein on the report, but his prospective absence would be a big one.

Cowboys at Eagles

Lamb has been playing through his shoulder injury, but two more receivers popping up on the injury report is less than ideal. Kendricks missed last week's game but Vigil, who hasn't practiced in months, played and excelled. Bass' thigh injury is one to watch, as he's been playing well of late.

The biggest news from Philadelphia's report is Hurts not practicing. He left last week's game with a concussion and didn't return. Pickett, who came in for the injured Hurts in Week 16, was also on the injury report as a limited participant.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Legette, who missed last week's game, was a full participant, listed with hip/wrist injuries. Clowney was also a full participant.

The Bucs didn't hold a practice on Christmas Day, so they gave an estimated practice report Wednesday. Winfield and Otton, who were out last week, didn't practice.

Jets at Bills

New York doesn't really have anything to play for, so these notable DNPs are perhaps something to watch more closely than they would've been early in the year. There are a lot of key players included on that list, including two starting corners, two starting linemen, and, of course, Rodgers' top target.

Colts at Giants

Richardson was among those who didn't practice Wednesday. Pittman was a full participant.

The Giants had seven players who didn't practice Wednesday, including Nabers, who was also on last week's report, but didn't get a game designation for Week 16. Lock was once again on the injury report and was a limited participant.

Raiders at Saints

The Raiders had a relatively short injury report this week. Powers-Johnson was one of three players limited Wednesday.

Carr will likely remain sidelined this week, as he didn't practice Wednesday. Kamara, who missed last week's game, was also a non-participant. Valdes-Scantling was limited after missing the Saints' Week 16 matchup.

Titans at Jaguars

Murray was on the report last week with a hamstring injury, and this week he is dealing with a wrist injury. Folk missed last week's game and was a nonparticipant Wednesday.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Little will likely be sidelined this week against the Titans. Savage is another big question mark, as he is in concussion protocol.

Dolphins at Browns

There's a lot to watch here for Miami's offense, including basically the entire wide receiver corps. Waddle seems like the most likely of the three to have an issue suiting up this weekend, given the injury he suffered last week. There are also a few key injuries to watch in the secondary.

Winston was the team's emergency third quarterback last week and remains on the injury report as a limited participant. Njoku was unable to participate as he continues to deal with an injury. He was questionable last week with a hamstring injury, but did play.

Packers at Vikings

We saw Watson leave Monday night's game with an injury, but the Packers do have a plethora of receiving options to make up for his potential absence. If Walker has to miss, that could be damaging against a Vikings offense that likes to attack the intermediate middle of the field.

This is a potentially concerning report for Minnesota's defense, as Smith and Cashman are obviously key players on that side of the ball. Ham plays an important role in both the run game and as a pass blocker on many third downs, so his status is worth keeping an eye on as well.

Falcons at Commanders

A pair of DNPs in the secondary is less than ideal coming up on a test against Jayden Daniels and Co. London and Carter getting in limited practices, though, is encouraging.

Washington appears to be a bit banged up in its wide receiver corps, and it's worth watching McLaurin's status in particular. There are also some key defensive players on the injury report, and Lattimore not practicing at all is notable as the Commanders prepare to face Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

Lions at 49ers