Another week, another round of must-see matchups across the NFL. One week after some stunning developments, like the New York Giants stunning the rival Philadelphia Eagles with a prime-time upset; and fresh off even more recent surprises, like the Joe Flacco-led Cincinnati Bengals outdueling the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers, we've got another slate full of intriguing action in Week 7.

As we do every week throughout the season, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place. That way, you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

NFL odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (unless otherwise noted). Bet NFL Week 7 games at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Rams at Jaguars

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Jaguars +3: The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, providing expert recommendations for weekly bets. After analyzing every matchup on the Week 7 slate, the model identified top survivor picks, and we can tell you it's shying away from the Rams against the Jaguars on Sunday. Los Angeles won't have a fully healthy Puka Nacua, and while Sean McVay's squad is still winning more than 50% of simulations, there are better options to bet.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-3) at Jaguars Jaguars Rams Rams Jaguars Rams Rams Rams



Saints at Bears

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Bears -5.5: Every week, the SportsLine Projection Model recommends five best bets to consider for a parlay, which could produce a payout of around 24-1. We can reveal one piece of the Week 7 parlay: The model is backing the Bears to cover against the Saints 64% of the time, projecting Caleb Williams and Co. will log their second straight win under Ben Johnson.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Bears (-5.5) Bears Saints Saints Bears Bears Bears Saints



Dolphins at Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Browns -2.5: "This is the dog game of the day between two bottom feeders. The Browns haven't done much on offense with Dillon Gabriel playing, but the Dolphins defense will be the perfect tonic. They can't stop anybody. The Browns defense can. That's the difference." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he likes Cleveland to outlast Miami at home in Week 7.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Browns (-3) Browns Dolphins Dolphins Browns Browns Browns Browns



Patriots at Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Patriots -7: "The Titans defense has been hanging on by a thread, but when you're stuck on the field for nearly 33 minutes every game, it's hard to be good. On the other hand, Mike Vrabel is building a powerhouse in New England, and the foundation of that house is Drake Maye. He's been one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL this year, and he's only getting better every week." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Patriots to get a big win on the road against Vrabel's old team.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots (-7) at Titans Titans Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots



Bet games like Titans vs. Patriots at BetMGM, where new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet doesn't win.

Raiders at Chiefs



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Chiefs: "Week 7 brings ... the Chiefs blinking in bright lights as a perceived free space against the Raiders. Those in 20-gameweek formats [for survivor pools] will need to think more about the strategy of using the Chiefs this week, however, as they play on both standalone holiday slates." -- SportsLine expert R.J. White on why he likes Kansas City to take care of business against the rival Raiders. But are the Chiefs his top pick for survivor pools? Check out R.J.'s complete Week 7 forecast right here.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Chiefs (-11.5) Chiefs Raiders Raiders Chiefs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs



Eagles at Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Vikings +1.5: "I think it's fair to call this game a must-win for Philadelphia coming off two straight losses. We've already seen one Eastern Pennsylvania team fire a successful head coach (Penn State, James Franklin), and while I don't think Nick Sirianni's job is in imminent danger considering he most recently won the Super Bowl, a third straight loss will turn up the heat a bit. Coming off a bye week and with a brutal stretch ahead, this game might be a must-win for Minnesota as well. This is the type of game where I would bet both sides +7.5 at something like -125 odds and prepare for a close game no matter who wins. My coin flip says Philly's misery continues for another week." -- SportsLine expert Eric Cohen projects a 23-21 upset win for the Vikings.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-2.5) at Vikings Eagles Eagles Eagles Vikings Eagles Vikings Eagles



Panthers at Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Panthers -1.5: "There is one thing that's kind of scaring me away from picking the Panthers, and that's the fact that they're 0-3 on the road this year and have been outscored by an average of 16.7 points in those games. On the flip side, the Jets are 0-3 at MetLife and have been outscored 101-64 in those games. I'm starting to think that there's a 50% chance this game ends in a tie." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he's picking Carolina to win a narrow one against the still-winless Jets.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers (-1.5) at Jets Jets Jets Panthers Panthers Panthers Jets Panthers



Giants at Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Broncos -7: The SportsLine Projection Model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. For Week 7, one of the picks featured in the model's recommended five-leg parlay is the Broncos, who are listed as -7 favorites on the standard spread, while also covering the alternate spread of -9.5 against the upstart Giants, returning +118. Check out the full breakdown of why Sean Payton's squad is equipped to slow the Jaxson Dart train in Week 7 right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Broncos (-7) Broncos Giants Giants Broncos Giants Broncos Giants



Colts at Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Colts +1.5: "The Colts have been the most surprising team in the NFL this year, but if they have one weakness, it's their inability to stop the pass. In Week 6, Jacoby Brissett, who had not started a game in over a year, threw for 320 yards on the Colts. ... If Brissett can top 300 passing yards on the Colts, then anyone can. Of course, even if Justin Herbert goes off, the Colts have an offense that can keep up in a shootout, and I'm fully expecting a shootout. I'm 6-0 picking Colts games this year, and I'm putting it all on the line by taking Indiana Jones in his return to L.A." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes Indianapolis to remain atop the AFC standings (!) with a road win over the Chargers.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Chargers (-1.5) Chargers Colts Chargers Colts Colts Colts Colts



Commanders at Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Cowboys +1.5: "What do we make of the Cowboys? They are 1-1-1 with 104 points scored and zero turnovers in their last three games. Dak Prescott has thrown 10 touchdowns with zero interceptions over the last three weeks, and he's 34-9 SU and 30-12-1 ATS in his career vs. NFC East opponents. The Commanders are certainly feisty, but they gave away that game against the Chicago Bears with three turnovers. I expect plenty of points in this matchup, but give me the home dog." -- CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes Dallas to escape Week 7's rivalry matchup with a 31-30 shootout victory.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-1.5) at Cowboys Commanders Cowboys Commanders Cowboys Commanders Commanders Commanders



Packers at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Cardinals +6.5: Arizona is one of the worst slumping teams in the NFL right now, dropping four straight after opening the 2025 season 2-0. Jacoby Brissett was at least competitive in place of the injured Kyler Murray in Week 6, however, and he might be called upon again against the Packers. Regardless, CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan, who's gone 57-35-1 on moneyline picks this year, likes the Cardinals to keep this one within reach. Check out all of Sully's Week 7 bets and predictions right here.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-6.5) at Cardinals Packers Packers Packers Cardinals Packers Cardinals Cardinals



Falcons at 49ers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Most importantly, Roberts has the pulse of the 49ers. He is 18-4 (+1360) on his last 22 against-the-spread picks in games involving San Francisco. We can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total for this Sunday night clash with the Falcons, who just upset the Buffalo Bills in prime time, but you'll have to find his full prediction right here at SportsLine.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at 49ers (-2.5) 49ers Falcons 49ers 49ers Falcons Falcons 49ers



Buccaneers at Lions

Monday, 7 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine expert R.J. White, also a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, racked up a 718-623-37 record on his ATS picks from 2017-2024, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. He's also especially in tune with the Lions, going 34-20-2 (+1287) on his last 56 picks involving Detroit. So does he think Jared Goff and Co. are poised to outduel Baker Mayfield and the feisty Buccaneers after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in their last prime-time affair? Find out right here at SportsLine.







Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Lions (-5.5) Buccaneers Buccaneers Lions Buccaneers Lions Buccaneers Buccaneers



Texans at Seahawks

Monday, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Betting expert Josh Nagel is a Reno-based analyst and radio host who's worked in the sports handicapping industry for more than 20 years. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has also won numerous sports handicapping contests. Better yet, he's got a recent feel for the Seahawks, going 12-3 (+920) on his last 15 games involving Seattle. Does Nagel envision another big night for Sam Darnold? Or is he riding with Houston as a road underdog? Check out his final bet and breakdown right here at SportsLine.



