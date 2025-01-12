The road to Super Bowl LIX began on Saturday as the Texans beat the Chargers and Ravens handled the Steelers. Just 12 teams remain standing with a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in a few weeks in New Orleans.

Ready? Let's jump in.

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -8.5, O/U 47

"I think this game has the potential to be closer than folks expect, which means Josh Allen won't be taking his foot off the gas. He's gone over this completions total in eight of his 17 games played this season and now faces a Broncos defense that is giving up the sixth-most completions (23.06) to quarterbacks this season." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Josh Allen Over 20.5 completions as one of his top prop bets for Wild Card Weekend. To see the rest of his prop bets, click here.

"Broncos fans, your team did it: They're finally back in the playoffs. I was starting to worry that they might not ever make it back, especially during those lean years when Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Case Keenum, Brandon Allen, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel all played quarterback, but Sean Payton has them back in the postseason for the first time since 2015.

"If you don't remember 2015, that's the year the fifth "Mission: Impossible" movie came out, which I'm only mentioning, because this game feels like Mission: Impossible for the Broncos.

"For one, the Broncos are starting a rookie quarterback. I don't know if you've ever watched an NFL playoff game involving a rookie quarterback, but it almost always ends up being a disaster for the team with the rookie quarterback. Over the past 10 years, rookie quarterbacks have gone 3-8 in the playoffs and two of those wins came from Brock Purdy, who had an absolutely loaded offense while leading the 49ers to the NFC title game during the 2022 season.

"The Broncos offense is good, but it's not "2022 49ers good." One reason rookies tend to struggle in the playoffs is because it's much easier to mask their deficiencies in the regular season. Sean Payton designed an offense for Bo Nix that called for a lot of quick, short passes and Nix thrived in that offense. Nix is also capable of throwing the occasional home run ball, which is another reason why the offense worked so well.

"For some reason, I don't think the dink and dunk strategy is going to work on Sunday. Bills coach Sean McDermott is a former defensive coordinator and he'll definitely make sure to do his best to take the easy stuff away from Nix, and once that happens, it will be interesting to see how the rookie responds. If Nix can throw downfield, the Broncos can win. The Bills were 1-2 this season when the opposing QB threw for at least 300 yards, so Nix is going to have his work cut out for him.

"Even if Nix plays well, the Broncos are likely going to need a nearly perfect performance from their defense if they're going to slow down Josh Allen. This is an interesting matchup because we have the defense that totaled the most sacks in the NFL this year (Broncos had 63) going up against the offense that surrendered the fewest sacks (The Bills only gave up 14). This is only the fourth time since 1990 that we've had a matchup like this in the postseason and in the previous three instances, the defense that led the NFL in sacks came away with the win, which would seem to favor the Broncos.

"I think my main point here is that the Broncos defense is good enough to slow down Josh Allen. Like the Steelers-Ravens game, I could also see an upset happening here, but I just can't bring myself to take a rookie quarterback on the road, especially since only three rookies quarterbacks have won a road playoff game in NFL HISTORY and none have pulled it off since Russell Wilson did it with the Seahawks in 2012. I'm guessing that Nix knocking Russell Wilson out of the record book was all part of Sean Payton's master plan, but I think his plan falls apart here with the Bills winning.

"When it comes to my NFL picks, the Broncos were somehow the one team I almost never missed on this year. Over the course of the regular season, I went 14-3 straight up and 13-4 against the spread picking Broncos games, which means there's no way my pick here is going to be wrong. At least I think that's what it means." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Bills to defeat the Broncos, 24-17. To see all of his picks for this weekend, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Bills (-8.5) Broncos Bills Bills Broncos Broncos Bills Broncos Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -3.5, O/U 46.5

"Both quarterbacks come in with injury issues. Jalen Hurts is in the concussion protocol, but is expected to play. Jordan Love has an elbow injury, but is also expected to play. How rusty will Hurts be after not playing the final two weeks of the regular season and missing most of the game in Week 16? The Packers have played a lot of good teams close only to lose, including the Eagles. This week, I think Love gets the best of them. Upset special." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Packers to pull off the upset, 23-20. To see all of his picks, click here.

"As I write this, we don't know the official status of Jalen Hurts (concussion protocol), but we'll assume he suits up. Ditto for Jordan Love. These teams met back in Week 1 in Brazil with the Eagles pulling out the win, but it's hard to gauge anything from that matchup as we now look to this playoff head-to-head.

"My gut tells me that this will be a field goal game, so we'll ride with the Packers and the points. Jordan Love has been stellar at protecting the football to end the season, currently riding a seven-game streak of zero interceptions. If he continues to keep a clean sheet, I think Green Bay will stick around long enough to make Philly uncomfortable. Even if the Packers lose this game, what we've seen from them throughout the season tells us it won't be a blowout. Five of their six losses on the year have come by five or fewer points. The Eagles' talent likely wins out here, but the Packers keep it tight and cover." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Packers to cover the 5.5-point spread vs. Philly. To see all of his picks for this weekend, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Eagles (-4.5) Packers Packers Eagles Eagles Packers Packers Eagles Packers

Time: Sunday, 8 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -3.5, O/U 50.5

"This is the first playoff game for Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been special this season. Tampa Bay's defense is banged up, so I look for Daniels to have success throwing it. But the Bucs can score. They will also get some big plays from Baker Mayfield and then have Bucky Irving close it out with some tough running late." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Bucs winning over the Commanders, 35-30. To see the rest of his picks, click here.

"Hail to the Commanders, hail Jayden Daniels. The former LSU star broke rookie quarterback records for completion percentage (69%) and rushing yards (891) in what was truly a historic campaign. Now, can he power Washington to success in the postseason?

"The Commanders got something going for 'em. They are playing in prime time. Washington went 1-1 in prime-time games this season -- with both games coming on the road. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a shootout, but lost to the Eagles. As for the Buccaneers, they went 0-4 in prime time this year! They lost to the Atlanta Falcons, Ravens, Chiefs and Cowboys. Yeah, the Ravens and Chiefs are good teams, but Kirk Cousins' Falcons and the short-handed Cowboys were not. The Commanders did finish the regular season with the third-worst run defense in the league (137.5 rushing yards allowed per game), but I'm predicting the upset and will hope for a push at worst." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he is not only taking the Commanders +3, but is backing them outright against Tampa Bay. To see all of his picks for this weekend, click here.

"The Buccaneers will likely want to dictate the pace of this game and not let Jayden Daniels run wild. One way to do that is to establish a strong rushing attack, which pairs well against Washington's poor run defense. The Commanders are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards to backs this season and the third-highest yards-per-rush average. This sets Bucky Irving up nicely to go over a rushing yard total that he's exceeded in five of his final seven games to round out his regular season." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Bucky Irving Over 86.5 rushing yards as one of his top prop bets for the weekend. To see all of his prop picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Buccaneers (-3) Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Commanders Buccaneers Buccaneers Commanders Commanders

Time: Monday, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Vikings -2, O/U 47

"You may not believe me, but this isn't a simple overreaction to Minnesota's loss to the Lions last week. It's more about how I think the Rams could be a frisky team now that they've snuck into the playoffs. The duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay has a Super Bowl-winning pedigree to lean on while Kevin O'Connell has coached in just one playoff game (a loss) in his career and Sam Darnold has never started a playoff contest. We know the moment won't be too big for Stafford and McVay, but can we say that about O'Connell and Darnold? No. The Rams are 3-0 in the playoffs all time at SoFi Stadium (including Super Bowl LVI), while Stafford has been lights out in those games. Minnesota's secondary could have problems containing both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, further applying pressure to Darnold and the Vikings offense to keep pace. I think McVay puts on a coaching masterclass against his former OC and pulls off the home upset." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Rams to pull off the upset vs. Minnesota. To see all of his picks, click here.

"T.J. Hockenson was a non-factor in the regular-season finale against the Lions, but he's largely been solid since coming off of IR midseason. He's gone over this number in five of his 10 games played this season, including three of his last five appearances. It's also a smash matchup as the Rams are weak against tight ends, surrendering the fourth-most receiving yards and third-most receptions in the NFL to the position group." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes T.J. Hockenson Over 42.5 receiving yards as one of his best prop bets for this playoff round. To see all of his prop picks, click here.