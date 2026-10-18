Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith Jr. suffered a concussion in the first half of Philadelphia's game against the Panthers and will not return, the team announced. Smith took a hard hit to the head when Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard came over to chip block him.
#NolanSmith @Eagles— David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 18, 2026
For apparent head injury check pic.twitter.com/lUtgkBRRRi
It's yet another injury for a team that can ill afford to lose pretty much anyone at any position. The Eagles came into Sunday's matchup already missing ...
- quarterback Jalen Hurts, who landed on IR this week with a superficial blood clot
- running back Saquon Barkley, who is missing his second straight game with a hamstring injury
- running back Tank Bigsby, who landed on IR after core muscle surgery
- running back Will Shipley, who suffered a foot injury last week
- guard Landon Dickerson, who landed on IR with a knee injury in Week 1
... on offense.
Specifically speaking to Smith's injury, the Eagles are down to three edge rushers with Smith out. A.J. Epenesa (back) and Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) are both out this week, leaving Jonathan Greenard (who has been bothered by pec and ankle injuries this year), Arnold Ebiketie and Keyshawn James-Newby.
Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, entered the game with two sacks this year and added his third early in the game.
The Eagles (2-3) trailed 10-7 at halftime and are trying to avoid their fourth straight loss.