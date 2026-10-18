Eagles EDGE Nolan Smith Jr. suffered a concussion in the first half of Philadelphia's game against the Panthers and will not return, the team announced. Smith took a hard hit to the head when Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard came over to chip block him.

It's yet another injury for a team that can ill afford to lose pretty much anyone at any position. The Eagles came into Sunday's matchup already missing ...

quarterback Jalen Hurts, who landed on IR this week with a superficial blood clot



running back Saquon Barkley, who is missing his second straight game with a hamstring injury

running back Tank Bigsby, who landed on IR after core muscle surgery

running back Will Shipley, who suffered a foot injury last week

guard Landon Dickerson, who landed on IR with a knee injury in Week 1

... on offense.

Specifically speaking to Smith's injury, the Eagles are down to three edge rushers with Smith out. A.J. Epenesa (back) and Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) are both out this week, leaving Jonathan Greenard (who has been bothered by pec and ankle injuries this year), Arnold Ebiketie and Keyshawn James-Newby.

Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, entered the game with two sacks this year and added his third early in the game.

The Eagles (2-3) trailed 10-7 at halftime and are trying to avoid their fourth straight loss.