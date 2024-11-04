The Green Bay Packers were unable to pounce on their opportunity to move up to first place in the NFC North on Sunday, as they fell to the rival Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, 24-14. Quarterback Jordan Love was questionable to play due to a groin injury suffered last week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he did suit up, and had a game to forget.

In all, Love completed 23 of 39 passes for 273 yards and one interception. His receivers struggled in the wet and windy weather, dropping six passes, and Love's interception was a terrible pick six right before the halftime break that gifted the Lions a 14-point lead.

Love has now thrown 10 interceptions in seven games played this year, which is tied for the league lead with Geno Smith. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked by a reporter about Love's mistakes after the game, a question which he cut off.

"You guys are going to make -- I understand, like, it's really annoying up here, though," LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. "He's fighting, he's competing. We know that we've got to take care of the football, but I don't question anything about what he's trying to do. We just got to do it better."

Every starting quarterback is going to throw interceptions, but 1.42 interceptions per game is a bit much. Sunday marked Love's seventh straight game with an interception, which is the longest streak by a Packers quarterback since Brett Favre in 2006.