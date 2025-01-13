Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third child on Sunday, a daughter named Golden Raye Mahomes, the couple announced in a joint social media post Monday. They already have a daughter, Sterling Skye, born in February of 2021, and a son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, born in November of 2022.

Mahomes may have not have played in a game this weekend, with the Chiefs earning the No. 1 seed and therefore the lone bye in the AFC, but his Sunday was still very eventful. The timing was perfect for Mahomes to be there for the birth, rather than be at Arrowhead Stadium during a playoff game.

The Chiefs will face the No. 4 Houston Texans, who defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 in the wild-card round, next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET in the divisional round.

On Christmas Day, the Chiefs secured the bye week with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was not only important to Mahomes for football reasons, but for personal reasons as well. He said his family was hoping he'd get the week off, so they'd have a better chance of the baby arriving while he was home.

"I told my pregnant wife I was gonna get her that No. 1 seed so we can go have that baby, so we got the 1 seed," Mahomes said at the time.

Before that matchup, Mahomes mentioned how this hasn't been the easiest season for his wife and he wanted to do what was in his control (earn the win) to help ease some stress.

"Brittany says I've been stressing her out too much this season, so I gotta try to not put that much stress on her through these football games and get that bye. And hopefully God works the right way and we can have that baby maybe on the bye week somewhere and then everything will work out perfectly," Mahomes said prior to the game. "[She's the] MVP because she'll go in there and crush it and what, three babies? I can take a break for a long time and just focus on playing football and raising those babies."

It certainly did work out perfectly for the Mahomes family, who are no strangers to playoff runs.

Many of Kansas City's starters haven't played since Dec. 25, with the team choosing to rest many of their stars to ensure they'd be healthy for the playoffs. K.C. is looking to become the first team to ever three-peat in the Super Bowl era, but will have to get through the Texans and whoever wins between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills before they punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.