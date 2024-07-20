Four months after signing with the Miami Dolphins, Pro Bowl pass rusher Shaquil Barrett has called it a career, announcing via social media Saturday that he's retiring from the NFL at 31 after nine seasons.

"It's time for me to hang it up. It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years," Barrett wrote on Instagram. "I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids ... [I know] to some it'll be a surprise, but I've been thinking about this for a while, and the decision has never been more clear [than] it is now."

Barrett had been slated for a potentially prominent role on the Dolphins' defense, with top pass rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips both recovering from serious injuries and opening training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Barrett initially joined Miami in March, just days after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a cost-cutting move.

Undrafted out of Colorado State in 2014, Barrett retires after an accomplished underdog career, which includes two Super Bowl titles and two Pro Bowl nods.