Quinnen Williams inks $105M extension with Cowboys; top 15 worst contracts in the NBA

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💰 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Under-the-radar NFL teams

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This is an exciting time on the football calendar. Teams are going through training camp, and anything is possible. Certain teams and players are getting a lot of buzz, and they'll be preseason darlings when it's time to make Week 1 predictions.

The Chargers have a loaded offense with Mike McDaniel at the helm. The Patriots have a shiny new WR1 in A.J. Brown. The Rams have made one splash after another -- and Aaron Donald could still enter the fold over the next few weeks.

But what about teams that haven't been grabbing as many headlines? Zach Pereles identified five under-the-radar teams that could take the NFL by storm in 2026. One of those is the Broncos, a team that was likely denied a Super Bowl appearance by one freak injury.

Pereles: "It's impossible to definitively say the Broncos would have won with Bo Nix, but given how their defense dominated ... you get the picture. Now? They have longer odds than the Lions and the same odds as the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Neither team even made the postseason last year. The Broncos were likely a freak injury away from the Super Bowl. The Broncos are behind not only the Chiefs but also the Chargers in the AFC West odds. Even Denver's 9.5 win total seems low; it won 14 games last year and 10 the year before, when Nix was a rookie."

Believe it or not, the upstart Saints are also on that list after bolstering their roster this offseason. A lot is riding on the development of second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, but EDGE Chase Young lands among the top non-QB MVP candidates in the NFC.

🏀 Joel Embiid tops list of worst NBA contracts

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NBA front offices are always on the hunt for bargains -- players who provide massive value relative to their salary. Getting a steal on a great player can open up a world of possibilities for a franchise.

But we're not talking about those players or those contracts today.

Instead, our own Sam Quinn analyzed the 15 worst contracts in the NBA. Some of these deals were awful before the ink dried, and others have aged poorly over the years. Regardless, these contracts are anchors now, and none of them are worse than that of 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Quinn: "He's a high-usage world-beater against someone who can't defend him, or he's far less valuable against someone who can. And when he faces a team he can't defend -- like the high-flying, fast-shooting Knicks -- he's toast. He can't move defensively. He doesn't rebound like he used to. He's one of the least portable bigs in the NBA."

Here's a preview of a few more names on the list:

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors (three years, $97.5 million)



(three years, $97.5 million) Devin Booker, Suns (four years, $251.3 million)

(four years, $251.3 million) Ja Morant, Trail Blazers (two years, $87 million)

The silver lining for Philly is that they sent another one of the league's worst contracts to the Celtics in its blockbuster trade for Jaylen Brown. The addition of LeBron James adds more money to the payroll and another ego to the locker room, but Brown says the team will be willing to do "whatever it takes" to win it all.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚾ Mariners at Yankees, 7 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Liberty at Fever, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Atlas F.C. at FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Mercury at Sparks, 10 p.m. on NBA TV