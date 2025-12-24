The Las Vegas Raiders will place Pro Bowl tight end Brock Bowers on IR due to a knee injury, per NFL Media. The move comes with two weeks to go and the Raiders (2-13) eliminated from the playoff race long ago.

Bowers, 23, suffered a PCL injury and bone bruise in his left knee in Las Vegas' season-opening win over the New England Patriots. He played through the injury in the team's next three games before missing three games to try to recover from the injury. In his first game back from that absence, he registered 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns.

Overall, Bowers finishes the season with 64 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns -- all team highs, but the first two categories significantly down from a historic 112-catch, 1,194-yard debut season. Bowers' 112 receptions were a rookie record, and his 1,194 yards were a rookie tight end record.

The Raiders finish the season with games against the New York Giants and against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Week 17 matchup in New York is an important one, as both teams sport 2-13 records, tied for the worst in the NFL. The loser of that game will take over the top spot in the NFL Draft order.

The Raiders also placed safety Jeremy Chinn on IR, ending his season as well.