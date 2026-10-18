Raiders vs. Bills live updates: Can Las Vegas stop it's losing skid, beat Buffalo?

Two AFC squads face off this week in Sin City, as the Las Vegas Raiders welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to town. The Bills are coming off a thrilling overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and have decided to stay on the West Coast this week, practicing on the campus of UC Irvine. As for the Raiders, they are looking to bounce back after being dominated by Drake Maye and the New England Patriots last Sunday, 45-17.

This matchup features two first-year head coaches in Joe Brady and Klint Kubiak. Their combined 59.2 points per game are the most in a rookie head-coaching matchup in the Super Bowl era (min. five games). Both teams are scoring and allowing 25+ points per game this season, so we could be in for a shootout this Sunday.

Allen is again an MVP favorite this year, as his 15 total touchdowns rank as the most in the NFL. In fact, there are 24 NFL teams that haven't even scored 15 total touchdowns yet. However, don't sleep on the veteran Kirk Cousins. He's thrown 12 touchdowns so far this season, which are tied for second-most in the NFL. We haven't seen a Raiders quarterback throw this many touchdowns through the first five games of a season since Jeff George threw 13 to begin the 1997 campaign.

Will the Bills build on their momentum, or will the Raiders find a way to out-score one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Raiders vs. Bills

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -4.5, O/U 53.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)