Sunday around the NFL, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will battle in London, the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns will fight for the AFC North lead, while the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers face off under the lights in Lambeau Field. Get ready for another wild week.

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Last week, we hit on our headliner in Trey McBride (+115), and Christian McCaffrey -- who was shockingly listed at -130. Let's see what we have cooking up for Week 6.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a running back in London.

1. Texans RB Woody Marks (+110)

With David Montgomery ruled out due to a groin injury, Woody Marks is going to be the Texans' lead back in London against the Jaguars. He's actually Houston's leading rusher this season with 149 yards, despite Montgomery having registered nine more rushes. Marks has found the end zone twice over the last three games, and saw an uptick in usage in the passing game last week against the Tennessee Titans. This is a massive game for the Texans, who are looking to find a rhythm following their slow start and make up ground in the AFC South. I like Marks to score.

2. Steelers RB Jaylen Warren (+110)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been on fire. Last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, he racked up 188 total yards and two touchdowns -- becoming the first player since Herschel Walker in 1986 to score a 50-yard rushing touchdown and an 80-yard receiving touchdown in the same game.

Warren has actually recorded the second-most scrimmage yards (640) through five games in Steelers history, behind Le'Veon Bell in 2014, and has the third-most scrimmage yards in the NFL despite receiving the 17th-most touches (89). He's been a beast, and the Steelers' best weapon on offense.

3. Titans RB Tony Pollard (+145)

The Titans are a disaster, but I think they could keep things close with the Colts this week. If they can't, then that's a massive problem. The Colts rank bottom six in total defense, passing defense, rushing defense, scoring defense and yards per play.

Tony Pollard has found the end zone just once this season, but he's still one of the Titans' main vehicles on offense. I also think he's a bit underrated. Pollard is one of just two NFL players to record 1,000 rushing yards in each of the last four seasons. The other player? Derrick Henry.

4. Colts TE Tyler Warren (+145)

Speaking of that Titans-Colts game, tight end Tyler Warren could be in line for a big outing. He caught seven of nine targets for a season-high 83 yards last week against the Steelers, and also rushed for a touchdown. Warren has two of the Colts' three receiving touchdowns on the season, and he's Indy's most important weapon behind Jonathan Taylor.

5. Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (+170)

It looked like Dalton Kincaid was going to be a pillar in Joe Brady's revamped offense, but the Buffalo Bills tight end has recorded seven yards receiving in each of the last two weeks. He was averaging 112.5 receiving yards per game through two weeks! I'm going to take him to bounce back and find the end zone against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has been diced up by tight ends before. In Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders allowed a whopping FOUR touchdowns to tight ends.

Buffalo's Monday night victory over the Los Angeles Rams was a little weird. Josh Allen threw for just 210 yards. I think the Bills' passing attack at large has a better outing against Vegas.

Bonus. Texans WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (+475)

Could you imagine if Marvin Harrison Jr. shows up and catches a touchdown in his first game with the Texans after being traded away by the Arizona Cardinals? I'm not telling you to bet on it, but here's the line if you were curious!